"I want to face Novak Djokovic and play with Rafael Nadal again; They may beat me up, but I think it will be different"- Carlos Alcaraz

In a recent interview with Marca, Carlos Alcaraz revealed that he wants to play more against Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Calling himself a "more mature" player now, Alcaraz stated that even if he were to get beaten by both of them, it would be a different experience for him.

While Carlos Alcaraz hasn't squared off against Novak Djokovic yet, he has lost the only encounter in which he faced Rafael Nadal on the ATP tour. The two crossed each other's paths at the Mutua Madrid Open 2021 where the 21-time Grand Slam champion defeated Alcaraz in straight sets.

"I want to face Djokovic and play with Rafa again. I am more mature and I manage my emotions better if I watch the match I played with Nadal in Madrid. If I play with him, it will be different. They may beat me up, but I think it will be different," said Alcaraz.

Alcaraz also spoke about the Australian Open 2022 final, where Nadal, his idol, was up against Medvedev. The yound Spaniard mentioned that he was completely "glued to the television" and didn't eat anything during the final set.

"I was glued to the television. In the fifth set I hadn't eaten and I was home alone with my brother. During breaks I went to the kitchen to prepare food for myself and my brother. When they started I would run to the TV and so on all the time. I couldn't miss a point," mentioned the Spaniard.

Having won the Rio Open title this year, Alcaraz broke into the list of top-20 ATP players for the first time in February 2022. Speaking about his future goals, the youngster highlighted that while he still "has five places left" to be among the top-15 ATP players, his ultimate aim is to finish the 2022 tennis season inside the top-10 ATP rankings.

"I still have five places left [to break into the top-15] and when I achieve it, we will look for new objectives for the end of the year. Obviously I dream of finishing the year in the top-10," added Alcaraz.

Rafael Nadal set to next feature at the Indian Wells Masters 2022

Telcel ATP Mexican Open 2022 - Final

Currently enjoying a 15-match winning streak on the ATP tour, Rafael Nadal will be seen in action at the Indian Wells Masters, a tournament that begins on March 10, 2022. Apart from him, Medvedev, Zverev, Tsitsipas, and Alcaraz will also be competing in the California desert this year.

If the Spaniard registers three wins at the Indian Wells Masters, he could take his unbeaten streak to 18 matches, edging past Pete Sampras and Roger Federer's 17-match winning streak, which they enjoyed at the beginning of the 1998 and 2017 tennis seasons respectively.

1. Djokovic (2011) 41

2. Djokovic (2020) 26

3. Sampras (1997) 17

4. Djokovic (2013) 17

5. Federer (2018) 17



Migliori strisce di vittorie a inizio stagione
1. Djokovic (2011) 41
2. Djokovic (2020) 26
3. Sampras (1997) 17
4. Djokovic (2013) 17
5. Federer (2018) 17
Rafael Nadal (2022) in striscia aperta con la sua miglior partenza in una stagione a quota 13 è decimo.

Rafael Nadal will be eyeing his fourth title at the Indian Wells Masters this year, a title he last won in 2013.

