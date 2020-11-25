'I want to feel the emotions myself': Dominic Thiem aims for a medal at 2021 Tokyo Olympics

World No. 3 Dominic Thiem will be aiming to win a medal at the Tokyo Games next year and wants to soak up the unique atmosphere of the Olympic Games.

Dominic Thiem had originally decided against participating in the Games in 2020 before they were postponed to 2021 due to the global pandemic since it clashed with his home ATP event in Kitzbuhel. But the 27-year-old has made a U-turn on his decision, encouraged by coach Nicolas Massu, who is a two-time Olympic gold medallist.

"I am going to participate at the Olympic Summer Games in Tokyo starting on July 23! I have been thinking about it for a longer period of time, and next year it eventually fits into my tournament schedule," Dominic Thiem wrote in his latest blog update.

"And I am looking forward to it to compete for a medal. My coach Nicolas Massu won two gold medals in Athens in 2004, he told me about the incredibly wonderful emotions. I want to feel these kind of emotions myself. For an athlete the atmosphere at the Olympics must be unique, I want to soak it all up," he wrote.

Finally I'm on vacation - Dominic Thiem lays down off-season plans

Dominic Thiem at the Nitto ATP World Tour Finals at The O2 Arena on November 17, 2020, in London, England

After ending the season last weekend by reaching the summit clash of the Nitto ATP Finals in London, where he was beaten by Russian Daniil Medvedev in three sets, Dominic Thiem said he will be taking the next ten days off to recharge his batteries in Austria, before beginning preparations for the 2021 season.

"Finally I’m on vacation! My first Grand Slam title in New York, reaching the finals in Melbourne and at the Masters – a very successful season has come to an end. Now I am going to relax for ten days, going abroad is not possible because of the pandemic, that’s why I will spend my days at home in Austria," Dominic Thiem continued.

"No practice sessions, no appointments, and I will only turn on my cell phone for a short while – I also want to recharge the battery completely as I have big goals for 2021, even though nobody knows exactly, when we will be allowed to get started in Australia," he signed off.

Dominic Them also confirmed his presence at the Laver Cup in 2021 in Boston, stating that he loves the format of the team event as it has a good balance between the competitive and fun aspects of the sport. The Austrian also hopes to see fans back in the stadiums by the time the tournament comes around.

"I totally like this format of tennis. On the one hand everybody is completely serious about it, everybody wants to win this trophy – on the other hand we have so much fun, the best tennis players present themselves as friends and cheer for each other," Dominic Thiem said in his blog.

"I managed to win the trophy twice with “Team Europe“, I want to win the hat-trick in 2021! The fans can also look forward to an attractive challenge, all I hope for is that we will have spectators back at the venues by September, live!"