"I don't want to force them to do anything" - Daniil Medvedev opens up on how he wants his kids to enjoy life

Having welcomed his daughter this year, former US Open champion Daniil Medvedev has time and again talked about relishing his experience as a first-time father. The Russian recently opened up about his plans on how he wants his children to enjoy life.

In a video shared by a Medvedev fan account (@creeeeeeekld) on social media, the former World No. 1 can be seen discussing his plans to spend time with his kids. Medvedev made it clear that he doesn't want to force anything on his children. The doting father will instead be happy to expose them to sports and culture and let them acquire their own taste.

"So that's how I want to be with my kids. I don't want to force them to do anything. I want to show them life. I want to for sure show them different sports I like. I like racing, I like tennis, I like soccer," he said.

"But maybe they're not gonna like sports. So I want to show them different museums, arts, singers. I have no idea. But I am looking forward to it because I like this chapter of my life. I am happy that I am a father. I am looking forward to what life brings to me as a father," he added.

Daniil Medvedev and his wife Daria became parents to a beautiful baby girl in October. The tennis ace announced the news in an Instagram post on October 14, writing:

"Welcome to the world baby girl"

After reuniting with his baby daughter following his title win in Vienna earlier this year, Medvedev took the opportunity to share snippets of his life as a dad. The 26-year-old posted a photo of himself smiling while pushing the baby stroller at home in Monaco.

Daniil Medvedev loses Diriyah Tennis Cup final to Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz (L) & Daniil Medvedev after the Diriyah Tennis Cup Riyadh 2022 final

On the professional front, Daniil Medvedev's title defense at the high-profile Diriyah Tennis Cup ended in a final defeat to Indian Wells Masters champion Taylor Fritz on Saturday. The two were locked in a grueling battle before the American eked out a gritty 7-6(5) 7-6(3) win in an hour and 52 minutes.

The former US Open champion had a strong showing on serve, hitting 10 aces. But he was poor on break points, having been unable to convert any of the six he got in the first set.

Medvedev took home a $500,000 cheque for his runner-up finish at the event.

