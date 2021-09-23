"I want to get more titles, whether it’s Grand Slams, Masters or Laver Cup" - Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev is in no mood to slow down after tasting Grand Slam glory for the first time at last week's US Open. The Russian is hungry to accomplish even more in the sport, and he recently talked about his aspirations for the rest of his career.

Daniil Medvedev will be seen in action this weekend at the Laver Cup, representing Team Europe. Ahead of the Boston event, Medvedev spoke with lavercup.com on a variety of topics, ranging from his future goals to how he celebrated his win at Flushing Meadows.

The 2019 US Open and 2021 Australian Open runner-up claimed that losing his first couple of Major finals didn't deter him one bit. In fact, getting so close to the trophy twice made him even more determined to win his first Slam.

"It’s just a goal that I accomplished that not so many players manage to do," Medvedev said. "And that’s great because I was dreaming about it since I was young. I dreamed about it even more after my first two finals. I know that nobody can take it away from me. That’s the best feeling."

"Now I want to play better," he added. "I want to get more titles, whether it’s Grand Slams, Masters or Laver Cup. That’s how I approach it."

Daniil Medvedev took a well-deserved break after the US Open. Refreshed from his vacation in Miami and sporting a new haircut, the 25-year-old is ready for more challenges in the lead-up to the defense of his ATP Finals title.

"I had a week off. We had a great time celebrating the victory," Medvedev said about his break. "I've been soaking it all in. Now the next tournament is coming and I’m just looking forward to playing some great tennis."

Daniil Medvedev has past experience of leading a team in a multi-nation event, having guided Russia to the ATP Cup title earlier this year. But the World No. 2 believes the stakes are higher at the Laver Cup since it is a battle of continents.

"It’s a bit different than playing for your country," Medvedev said. "Here, we don’t play for the country; we play for the entire continent. I’m excited because it’s my first time. I really wanted this week to come."

"I want to play with Andrey Rublev" - Daniil Medvedev on his potential doubles partnership at Laver Cup

Daniil Medvedev (L) & Andrey Rublev at the 2021 ATP Cup

Daniil Medvedev also shared his thoughts on his possible participation in doubles at the Laver Cup. With the 25-year-old's long-time friend Andrey Rublev also being a part of Team Europe, it is not a surprise that he picked the World No. 5 as his preferred doubles partner.

"I want to play with Rublev because we are best friends since a long time," Medvedev said.

That said, Medvedev's doubles record isn't much to write home about. He has played doubles in three tournaments this year, and has won a grand total of two matches.

Also Read

Even at the Tokyo Olympics, the Russian crashed out at the very first hurdle, in partnership with Aslan Karatsev. In that context, Medvedev joked about his shabby record in doubles, adding that it's better if he stays away from the discipline.

"If we play together, at least it's gonna be fun but again the most important (thing) is to win," he said. "And so I think I shouldn't play doubles, to be honest."

Edited by Musab Abid