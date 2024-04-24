Carlos Alcaraz has expressed doubt regarding his fitness ahead of his first match at this year's Mutua Madrid Open.

The two-time defending champion is set to face the winner of the first-round match between Arthur Rinderknech and Alexander Shevchenko. Rindherknech and Shevchenko will face off on Wednesday, April 24, and the winner is slated to take on Alcaraz on Friday, April 26.

However, during a recent press conference in Madrid, the ATP World No. 3 hinted that he may not be at his best during the tournament. Alcaraz was forced to miss both the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open due to a right arm injury.

"There are still days until my first match, today I trained more intensely, things are going well, I have good feelings. I don't want to rush, I don't want to get into trouble with myself," Alcaraz said.

The two-time Grand Slam winner also said that with his current level of fitness, he would be satisfied if he made it through three or four matches.

"I can't say I'm going to play my 100% because I don't know, I don't take anything for granted. Right now, with the feelings this morning and the mentality I have, I would be happy with playing 3-4 games," Alcaraz added.

Alcaraz finds himself on the brink of rewriting Madrid Open history. The Spaniard has the chance to become the first man to win three back-to-back titles at the prestigious ATP Masters 1000 event. He defeated Alexander Zverev in the 2022 final and came out on top against Jan-Lennard Struff last year.

"I'm not the one to look for records, but... I can't escape from it" - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz celebrating his 2023 Madrid Open title win

During the same press conference, Carlos Alcaraz was asked to share his thoughts about chasing a third consecutive Madrid Open title. The Spaniard, in his response, said that even though he does not pay too much attention to records, it is impossible for him to avoid them altogether.

"I'm not one to look at records, but things come to me in the end, I can't escape from it. I try not to pay much attention to it, to not let it stay in my head, they are very nice things that I can achieve," Alcaraz said.

However, the Spaniard did go on to admit that it would be "special" if he could achieve the feat.

"Obviously, putting my name there, being the first to achieve that feat, would be something very special. I try not to pay attention to it and continue day by day," Alcaraz added.

Currently, Alcaraz is tied with veteran compatriot Rafael Nadal, who won back-to-back titles at the Madrid Open in 2013 and 2014. Nadal also won the tournament in 2005, 2010, and 2017.