"I didn't want to give her another easy win"- Aryna Sabalenka reacts after ending Iga Swiatek's remarkable 2022 season

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek fell to seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka in three enthralling sets at the WTA Finals to wrap up her incredible 2022 season.

Heading into the match, the Belarus player had lost her last four encounters against Swiatek.

In her post-match interview, Sabalenka mentioned that she was really calm and wanted to make Swiatek work hard during the match.

"Overall, I was really calm on the court. The mindset was just I wanted to make her work for it. I didn't want to give her another easy win like she got [in the] first three wins. That's the mindset I had during this match. I think that's why I wasn't really going for all those winners, all those aces, but I think because of the mindset, I made it a lot," she said.

Aryna Sabalenka revealed that she gave a lot of easy matches to Iga Swiatek this season but wasn't ready to repeat the same mistake once again.

"I gave her a lot of easy matches this season, and I think that’s enough for her,” Sabalenka said. “I wanted to make sure that, every time she plays against me, she knows she has to work hard to get a win. It was only because of this thinking that I was able to play such an amazing level tonight,"

"I think it’s enough miracles for me this season. It’s time for hard work. It was a great match and an unbelievable atmosphere. I just really wanted to stay for another match. It’s the last match of the season. Who cares about our physical…who cares about that? I’m just ready to give everything I have," she added.

"I mean, her season is right up there with the best in this century"- Pam Shriver on Iga Swiatek's 2022 season

Iga Swiatek of Poland speaks to the media during a press conference at the 2022 WTA Finals - Day 7

Former Doubles World No. 1 Pam Shriver revealed that Swiatek's 2022 campaign has been one of the greatest in the 21st century and said that Iga played everyone possible.

"I mean, her season is right up there with the best in this century. Iga’s played everybody they’ve put in front of her, which is all she can do," said Shriver.

Iga Swiatek ended her 2022 season with a 67-9 win/loss record, which included a 37-match win streak during the summer clay court swing.

