"I don't want to give him too much credit" - Jannik Sinner jokes on 'amazing' father's tennis contribution after reaching Indian Wells SF

Jannik Sinner recently spared a word for his father, Johann, following his quarterfinal win at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters.

Sinner has been in sublime form this season. The Italian improved to a 17-0 win/loss record on Thursday (March 14), beating 32nd-seeded Jiri Lehecka 6-3, 6-3 to reach the semifinals at Indian Wells.

During his post-match on-court interview, the 2024 Australian Open champion was posed an interesting question: whether his dad, who had flown to California to support him, was committed to only his job as a chef in the World No. 3's early years or did he contribute to shaping his game as well.

In response, Jannik Sinner said that it was special to have his father at Indian Wells, as he doesn't see his family often due to the ATP Tour's rigorous schedule. The third seed also vouched for Johann Sinner's credentials as not only a chef but as a supportive father as well.

"I don’t want to give him too much credit. as I said it’s just special for me to have him here," Jannik Sinner said. "I didn’t have much time to spend with him in the last years. Also with my family. Every moment I have with him is really nice. He’s an incredible chef, but also an amazing dad. That for me is much more important."

Johann Sinner is one of the most crucial figures in the 22-year-old Italian's career. He served as a chef at a local ski resort in South Tyrol, where his son would pick up skiing and tennis.

Jannik Sinner to resume rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of Indian Wells 2024

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner during a media event at Nitto ATP Finals 2023

Jannik Sinner will next take on second-seeded Carlos Alcaraz, who routed Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-1 in the last eight at Indian Wells earlier on Thursday (March 14). The two youngsters met most recently in the semifinals of the Beijing Open last October, with Sinner coming out on top.

Alcaraz initially had an upper hand in their rivalry, though, having won four of their first six matches, which included a five-set classic at the 2022 US Open. Sinner, however, took their last two matches at last year's Miami Masters and Beijing Open.

The winner of the last-four blockbuster encounter between Sinner and Alcaraz will take on either 2023 Indian Wells runner-up Daniil Medvedev or 17th-seeded Tommy Paul in the championship match.