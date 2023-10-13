Grigor Dimitrov tricks Carlos Alcaraz into bleating like a 'baby GOAT' during hilarious Shanghai prank

Grigor Dimitrov recently pulled a prank on Carlos Alcaraz during a fun session at the 2023 Shanghai Masters.

Dimitrov now has two wins over Alcaraz in Shanghai with one of them being off the court. The Shanghai Masters invited players for a session named 'Lost In Translation'. The players, including Alcaraz, were told to say a phrase in Chinese without knowing its meaning.

Dimitrov was in the driver's seat behind the scenes asking producers to direct the players at his will. He enjoyed Alcaraz saying the phrase which translates as:

"I want to be a goat."

It took Alcaraz a couple of attempts to speak the sentence in one go. The Bulgarian also made the youngster bleat at the end. The Spaniard burst into laughter (as seen in the video below from @TennisTV on X) the moment he was told the actual meaning of what he uttered.

Expand Tweet

Dimitrov's other victory over the reigning Wimbledon champion came on the court. He bettered Carlos Alcaraz in a pre-quarterfinals match on Wednesday, October 11, at the Shanghai Masters.

Dimitrov began proceedings against the top seed on the wrong footing as he lost the opening set 5-7 in a close battle. However, he made up for the hiccup quite comfortably in the following two sets and won the match 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.

During the match, the Bulgarian hit 10 aces and broke the 20-year-old four times. He is scheduled to take on Nicolas Jarry on Friday, October 13, for a semifinal berth.

"I understood Carlos Alcaraz's service games and was able to put more balls" - Grigor Dimitrov

Carlos Alcaraz and Grigor Dimitrov greet each other.

Grigor Dimitrov's victory on Wednesday was his first over Carlos Alcaraz. Prior to it, the Spaniard had defeated him three times. He looked back on his performance during the on-court interview in Shanghai, saying, via ATP:

"I stayed in the match, that was the first thing, especially after the first set. I was serving very well throughout the first set and he made a few errors. I pushed him to make a lot of errors at certain moments."

Dimitrov revealed that he was able to crack his opponent's serve and maintain composure at key moments. He added:

"After the second break in the second set, I think I understood his service games and was able to put more balls in and read his serve a bit better. I think in the third set it was a bit of cat-and-mouse. I think we both played a solid set."