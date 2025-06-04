"I want to have more kids" - Elina Svitolina reveals reason behind not wanting husband Gael Monfils' career graph

Elina Svitolina recently expressed her desire against prolonging her career well into her 30s, like her husband, Gael Monfils, has over the years. The Ukrainian insisted that she wanted to "have more kids" with the Frenchman, which was one motivation for her retirement before turning 38.

Svitolina's campaign at the 2025 French Open came to an unceremonious end on Tuesday (June 3), as she exited the claycourt Major in the quarterfinals to three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek in straight sets. During her post-match press conference, the 30-year-old was asked by a journalist whether vying for titles on the WTA Tour well past her husband's age of 38 was a realistic prospect for her.

Elina Svitolina was quick to reply in the negative before expressing her aspirations of wanting to have a bigger family in the future. The World No. 14 added that traveling from tournament to tournament can make the pros isolated, which is why she wanted to dedicate herself to a life outside tennis.

"No… I wouldn’t want to play that long," Elina Svitolina told the media in Paris earlier on Tuesday while laughing. "Because obviously, I want to have more kids. I want to just have a happy retirement and not play that much. For me, being on the tour for so many years, it can sometimes be difficult. It can be lonely. Sometimes it can have tough moments."

"I have so many things outside of tennis. For me, I will be fine to stop earlier than Gael’s age now [smiling]," she added.

Svitolina and Monfils have been together since 2018. Although the couple broke up briefly in 2021, they got back together soon after and tied the knot in July that year. In October 2022, the two welcomed their daughter Skai, who is now two years and seven months old.

Elina Svitolina has now reached five quarterfinals at the French Open

Elina Svitolina hits a forehand | Image Source: Getty

Elina Svitolina can leave Paris with her head held high as she has delivered with her results yet again at the claycourt Major. After winning her first three matches on the famed terre battue this year without the loss of a single set, the 13th seed staved off three match points to beat last year's runner-up, Jasmine Paolini, in three sets in the fourth round.

The 30-year-old has made 12 main draw appearances at the French Open since turning pro in 2010, reaching the last eight in at least five of those events - 2015, 2017, 2020, 2023, and 2025. The former World No. 3's best Major runs have come at Wimbledon and the US Open, though, where she has made it to the semifinals.

