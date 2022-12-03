Bianca Andreescu: I want to be known as someone who's an incredible tennis player but also a just human being

Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu recently opened up about her desire to create an impression beyond tennis in an interview with Ausopen.com. The Canadian revealed that she wants to be known for both her on-court talent and overall demeanor off the court.

Stressing her desire to use her tennis career as a "platform to inspire others," the former World No. 4 mentioned that she wishes to start her own foundation.

"My purpose is to use tennis as a platform to help inspire others. And basically that's using my tennis results, and my tennis base, to hopefully, even during my career, create my own foundation, or do something more than tennis, basically," she revealed.

The 22-year-old stated that she wants to be known for her key quality and personality traits, in addition to her tennis talent.

"I want to be known as someone who's obviously hard-working, who's very fun and heart-warming to other people. Very spiritually intact, who knows herself and who knows what she wants. And who's an incredible tennis player but also [a] just human being," she added.

"I read a lot of books, I listen to a lot of podcasts, I do a lot of inner work" - Bianca Andreescu describes her personal development methods

Bianca Andreescu at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2022

During her conversation with Ausopen.com, Bianca Andreescu stated that besides tennis, she holds a great deal of interest in her personal development. She revealed that she spends a lot of her time reading books, listening to podcasts, meditating, and indulging in other tasks that benefit one's mental wellness.

"Tennis is definitely up there. But outside of tennis, it's just personal development, and meditation, mindfulness, like spirituality, basically. I read a lot of books, I listen to a lot of podcasts, I do a lot of inner work. I really believe that's the key to really finding true happiness and joy and contentment in life," she said.

The Canadian explained that she is quite enamored by the functioning of the human mind.

“I'm very interested in how the mind works as well, so I'll dig deep into, like, the psychology behind it, and it really helps me on the court as well.”

According to Andreescu, getting in tune with her inner self has immensely helped her in the past year. She claimed that she is no longer detrimentally affected by her defeats, which, she believes, is a testament to her mental growth.

"That's been the biggest thing for me this past year, is trying to love myself as best as I can. Honestly it's really helped me get to this point right now, just having that love for myself off the court. Because before, it was more result-oriented, and when I'd lose it would be like the end of the world. But now I'm so in tune with myself," added the Canadian.

