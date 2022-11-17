"I want it messy, I want it emotional, I want it to mean so much your heart rate max's out" - Mark Petchey on epic ATP Finals clash between Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas 

The 2022 ATP Finals arguably saw one of the most exhilarating matches so far unfold on Wednesday when second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas faced off against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. To keep themselves in contention for a spot in the semifinals, a win was crucial for both heading into their second match in the group stage.

With a semi-final spot at stake, both players went all out on Wednesday, fighting intensely for each point. Former tennis player Mark Petchey reacted to the enthralling clash at the Pala Alpitour Arena with a post on Twitter:

"Uncertainty in sport is everything. I want it messy, I want it emotional, I want it to mean so much your heart rate max’s out. I want entertainment and skill. We had everything tonight. Thanks Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev"

Tsitsipas found the edge over the Russian in the third set of the match as the spoils were shared in the first two sets. The clash saw both the second and third sets get decided on nail-biting tie-breaks.

Medvedev went down 3-0 in the opening set. He never recovered from the sluggish start as he lost the set. The 26-year-old came stronger in the second set as he saved three match points to clinch the tie-break and push the match into a decider.

Tsitsipas was trailing 3-5 in the third set but then scaled a comeback to take it to a tie-break, which he managed to win easily. The final score read 6-3, 6-7 (11), 7-6 (1) in favor of the Greek.

Stefanos Tsitsipas to face off against Andrey Rublev in a virtual quarter-final match at the ATP Finals

Stefanos Tsitsipas in action at the ATP Finals

Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will lock horns with Russia's Andrey Rublev on Friday for their final group-stage match at the 2022 ATP Finals.

Upon recording a loss against Novak Djokovic in his opening match, the 24-year-old blew up his chances of finishing top of the ATP rankings in 2022. While the No. 1 position looks unachievable for the Greek, he still has his hopes alive of clinching a second ATP Finals title of his career.

Having secured a hard-fought win against Daniil Medvedev, the Greek possesses a chance to book a place in the semi-final round. To attain his entry, the 24-year-old must win against Rublev on Friday in what will be a virtual quarter-final for both.

Tsitsipas leads Rublev 6-4 in the head-to-head. He won their last encounter in the 2022 Astana Open semifinals in three sets.

