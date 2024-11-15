"I want Rafael Nadal to retire with a title" - Emotional Carlos Alcaraz ready to give his all in Davis Cup Finals after hasty ATP Finals elimination

Carlos Alcaraz has expressed the desire to retire his childhood hero Rafael Nadal with a trophy at the Davis Cup Finals 2024. The Spaniard has called the tournament an 'emotional and special' one for him as he plays with Nadal for the final time in his career.

Alcaraz was in the hunt for his maiden ATP Finals trophy after winning two Grand Slam titles in 2024. However, the 21-year-old has only managed to win one of his three group-stage matches and is on the brink of elimination.

Casper Ruud handed the former World No. 1 a straight-sets defeat in the opener before he secured a 6-3, 7-6(8) win against Andrey Rublev. He fell in straight sets to Alexander Zverev in his third match on November 16, and unless Rublev wins his first set against Ruud in their last group stage match, Alcaraz will be on his way to join Nadal at the Davis Cup Finals.

The 21-year-old is emotional about the Spaniard's last dance and hopes to retire him with a trophy. Speaking at the press conference following his loss to Zverev, he said:

"I think it's most important for Rafa, for his last tournament. I really want him to retire with a title. It's going to be really, really emotional and a really special tournament for me."

While Nadal has won the Davis Cup Finals four times, Alcaraz is yet to win his first and hopes to accomplish his childhood dream in Malaga. He added:

"It is the last tournament of the year for me, probably one of the most special tournaments that I'm going to play. Last tournament of Rafa, I'll be able to be next to him in the last moments on a tennis court for him.

"But I would think that it is the Davis Cup. It is a tournament I really want to win one day. When I was a kid, I'd dream about winning the Davis Cup, for Spain. This year we have a really special chance to win it. I will try to help the team to win the Davis Cup for me."

Carlos Alcaraz doesn't want Rafael Nadal to retire yet but can't convince the Spaniard to rethink decision

Six Kings Slam 2024 - Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal in action (Source: Getty)

Speaking in an interview with Marca earlier last week, Carlos Alcaraz acknowledged that he didn't want Rafael Nadal to retire yet and if he had any chance of convincing the Spaniard to think otherwise, he would have already made the efforts.

"If someone had told me that I had a chance of convincing him to continue, I would have done it and I would have tried because I don't want to see him off the track yet," he said.

The 21-year-old explained that while retirement was a tough decision for Nadal himself as well, he had carefully thought it out with his friends and family.

"I asked him if it was a tough day when he announced his retirement, if it was a tough decision to make. He said yes, but it is a decision that has been carefully thought out because these decisions are not taken lightly. It was thought out with his family, with his team, these are his feelings," Carlos Alcaraz added.

The 2024 Davis Cup Finals' Final 8 will start on Tuesday (Nov. 19), as Alcaraz and the rest of the world prepare to bid adieu to Nadal in his farewell tournament.

