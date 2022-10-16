“I didn't want to retire because it didn't feel right towards the people who came here to see me” – Lorenzo Musetti plays through a panic attack in front of home crowd at the Firenze Open

Lorenzo Musetti was defeated in his battle against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semifinals of the Firenze Open on Saturday. In the post-match press conference, the Italian revealed that he suffered a panic attack mid-match.

Musetti, who wanted to perform well in his home country, said that he played through the panic attack as he did not want to disappoint the crowd that had come to cheer him on in Florence.

"I have never suffered from panic attacks, but it is something that you cannot overcome during the match. It takes time to go back to normal. I didn't want to retire because it didn't feel right towards the people who came here to see me," he confessed.

Lorenzo Musetti further divulged the details of the episode and labeled it “a psychological thing”.

"It's a stomach ache, a blockage of the diaphragm, I don't know how to define it; you need no advice from doctors or nuclear scientists (laughs), it is a physiological thing. It was as if no air entered the lungs, an important burden to carry during the game," he said.

Musetti said that the episode impacted his physical abilities. The 20-year-old was saddened by the loss, but agreed to take the positives from it. He also credited Auger-Aliassime for playing incredibly well.

“It affected me enough, even if I don't want to take away any credit from Felix who immediately started playing really well and bothering me with his game. Surely, I wasn't at my best from a physical point of view. I am bitter. I will try to find the positive side of this defeat," he said.

Felix Auger-Aliassime registered a 6-2, 6-3 victory over the home favorite to advance to his third final of the season. He will contest the title against American J.J. Wolf on Sunday.

How has Lorenzo Musetti fared in 2022?

Lorenzo Musetti claims his maiden ATP title at the 2022 Hamburg European Open

Lorenzo Musetti has had a breakthrough 2022 season. The Italian made it into three quarterfinals at the Chennai Open, the Rotterdam Open, and the Grand Prix Hassan II. Musetti then won the challenger title in Forli, Italy, before winning his maiden ATP title at the ATP 500 event in Hamburg against Carlos Alcaraz.

The Italian has since reached a career-high ranking of World No. 27 on 3 October 2022 and made two back-to-back semifinals at the Sofia Open and the Firenze Open. He is further expected to reach a new career-high of World No. 24 when the rankings are refreshed on Monday, October 17.

Lorenzo Musetti is scheduled to play in the Tennis Napoli Cup, followed by the Swiss Indoors Basel and Rolex Paris Masters, before contesting the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan between November 8-12.

