"I want them to be scared of playing me" - Bianca Andreescu makes honest admission about changing her 'narrative' amid Wimbledon qualifiers

After her breakthrough 2019 US Open title, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu has endured a career plagued with injuries and setbacks. Currently, she's in the middle of Wimbledon qualifiers, coming off a dominant 6-2, 6-1 victory over Laura Pigossi on Tuesday.

Andreescu only returned to competitive tennis in February following a six-month hiatus, which included emergency appendectomy surgery. In her latest interviews, the former world No. 4 opened up about the changes she’s made. She has adjusted her diet, has gotten into biohacking, and has refrained from consuming alcohol.

The 25-year-old shared the reason for doing so and said,

“I don’t want the conversation to always be, ‘Oh, Bianca is having another comeback.’ Focusing on my health and mental health is my priority," she said. “I don’t want to set any result goals, I want to be more performance orientated, giving my best every single day."

Trending

Andreescu is now taking every game super-focused and instilling fear in her opponent. She added:

“The narrative could be, ‘Bianca is so focused, we don’t want to f**k with Bianca.' Every draw I want them to be scared of playing me.”

Bianca Andreescu opens up on playing in Wimbledon and fellow friend

Before her six-month hiatus, Bianca Andreescu played in Wimbledon 2024 and reached the third round.

In the same interview, she talked about her preference to play on grass courts, as it gives her a companion with whom she can talk.

"I definitely like the grass," she said. "In a way it’s a living thing – I’m trying to be in touch with my spirituality in that sense, touching the grass, speaking to it, and I think it’s helping for the most part. It gives me that faith in myself with this surface.

“I have this mindset of being one with the grass, because you never know what you’re going to get.”

Now in 2025, Bianca Andreescu has advanced in the qualifiers and will next take on fellow Canadian Carson Branstine on Wednesday. Andreescu and Branstine met when they were 13 during juniors and soon they became friends.

Ahead of the fixture, Andreescu spoke about Branstine and how the universe aligned to set them up against each other.

"We’ve never played each other. We did talk about this in at 's-Hertogenbosch, saying we predicted we’ll play in the next couple of weeks and there you go," she said. "The universe gave us exactly that.

“She’s the funniest, we have a pretty similar sense of humour, very sarcastic. We’re those kind of friends when we finally get together, it’s like nothing has ever changed."

Branstine thinks she is the underdog against Bianca Andreescu going into this matchup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More