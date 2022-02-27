I want to show my support to all the people who are suffering in Ukraine and I hope in the end it will be more safe: Iga Swiatek 

In a recent interview after her championship win at the Qatar Open, Iga Swiatek extended her support to the people who are currently "suffering in Ukraine" and dedicated her victory to them. Highlighting that the sport is "going to connect people and bring joy" to them, the Pole mentioned that she hopes the war will end soon and everyone will eventually be safe.

Russia's President, Vladimir Putin, ordered a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Thursday, saying his aim was to demilitarize its neighboring country. As a result of the invasion, multiple bombings have been heard in Ukraine's key cities like Kyiv and Odessa, causing tens of thousands of people to flee the country.

Reuters @Reuters Russia says its forces capture south Ukraine city amid cruise missile strikes reut.rs/3Hp8l9h Russia says its forces capture south Ukraine city amid cruise missile strikes reut.rs/3Hp8l9h https://t.co/ktilHu0iUb

AJ+ @ajplus Thousands of people are fleeing Ukraine following Russia's invasion. Thousands of people are fleeing Ukraine following Russia's invasion. https://t.co/XMeHEiZxKt

Reacting to the same, Swiatek stressed that the images of people coming from Ukraine make her really "emotional." She also mentioned that she never imagined that such a thing would ever take place in a country next to her homeland, Poland.

"I want to show my support to all the people who are suffering in Ukraine. Seeing those images is really emotional for me. I wouldn't even imagine stuff happening like that in the country next to me."

"I hope in the end it will be more safe. I also hope that even though this is a small event, looking at all the problems we have in the world, the sport is going to connect."

Swiatek further asserted that although "many things are dividing" human beings at the moment, sport is the one thing that can bring them closer. Towards the end, she wished all Ukrainian people to return to their home safely.

"Even though we have many things dividing us, the sport is going to connect us, it's going to bring us joy. Thank you all for coming tonight. I hope the Ukrainian people are going to be home."

Iga Swiatek wins her second WTA 1000 title at the Qatar Open 2022

Before showing solidarity with Ukraine, Swiatek emerged as the winner of 2022 Qatar Open, winning her second WTA 1000 title on tour. She defeated World No. 7 Anett Kontaveit in straight sets to achieve glory in Doha on Saturday.

Swiatek defeated the likes of Aryna Sabalenka, Maria Sakkari, and Anett Kontaveit en route to her triumph at Qatar Open 2022. Interestingly, the Pole lost just a single set in the entire tournament.

wta @WTA







#QatarTennis Iga's Doha DOMINANCE @iga_swiatek stops Kontaveit's win streak and clinches her second WTA 1000 title with a 6-2, 6-0 victory! Iga's Doha DOMINANCE ✊🇵🇱 @iga_swiatek stops Kontaveit's win streak and clinches her second WTA 1000 title with a 6-2, 6-0 victory!#QatarTennis https://t.co/KHEKdLAilq

Having also been one of the semi-finalists at the Australian Open this year, Iga Swiatek currently enjoys a 14-3 win-loss record in the 2022 tennis season.

