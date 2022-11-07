“I want to spend eight days not thinking about anything and not doing anything" - Iga Swiatek after remarkable 2022 season comes to an end

World No.1 Iga Swiatek's remarkable season has finally come to an end. Aryna Sabalenka defeated the top seed in the WTA Finals 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 in the semifinals, suffering her ninth defeat in a phenomenal campaign that lasted eleven months.

The semifinal defeat signaled the end of Swiatek's incredible season. Her season accomplishments include a win-loss record of 67-9, eight singles championships (two Grand Slams, four WTA 1000 events, and two WTA 500 tournaments), a 37-match winning streak, and a distribution of 22 bagels.

After losing in the WTA Finals, Iga Swiatek reflected on her fantastic season. The Polish star has expressed her desire to spend a few days not thinking about anything or doing anything since she still cannot believe how this season has played out.

Iga Swiatek claimed that while she always traveled to places where she could go sightseeing and take a break, this was the first time she would have a holiday like this.

"I want to spend eight days not thinking about anything and not doing anything," Swiatek said. "That's the first time I'm gonna have a vacation like that because usually I went to places where I could do sightseeing, and I still had an active vacation." she stated while reflecting on her break.

The World No. 1 further asserted that she will gradually return to tennis. She is thrilled about it and will surely begin with some simple practice sessions.

"Slowly I'm going to kind of come back to work. And then I'm sure that we're gonna start some easy practice sessions. So, yeah, a lot of time. And I'm happy about it." Swaitek said.

“It’s just crazy” - Iga Swiatek reflects on her season following her exit from the WTA Finals

Swiatek finished the year with a 68-9 record.

The most ranking points since Serena Williams' 13,615 in 2013 will be earned by Iga Swiatek, who will finish the year with 11,085 points.

Swiatek has consistently matched Williams' numbers this year, showing her advanced heights. Since Williams' 25 in her outstanding 2013 season, Swiatek has recorded the most bagels (6-0 sets) on tour in a single season, serving up 22.

Iga Swiatek herself is still in amazement with the way this season has turned out, saying that she was proud of how she managed to hold it together for an entire year.

"It's just crazy that it happens," Swiatek said. "It's that kind of thing that is gonna stay with you for the rest of your career. And it's something to be proud of. Even though I lost today, I'm going to try to enjoy everything." she said.

