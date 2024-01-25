"I don't want to tell more details because sounds too much crazy" - Zheng Qinwen jokes about her superstitions before historic Australian Open final

Zheng Qinwen reached her maiden Major final at the 2024 Australian Open on Thursday (January 25), beating Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska 6-4, 6-4. The Chinese star said in her post-match press conference that she believed in destiny, before revealing that she can be superstitious while preparing for big matches.

Qinwen has followed up her 2023 season in style at this year's Melbourne Major. The 21-year-old has dropped only two sets en route to the final, becoming the first Chinese player since Li Na in 2014 to reach a Grand Slam final.

Against that background, Zheng Qinwen was asked during her press conference whether destiny shaped her path to the Melbourne final. In response, the 12th seed hilariously quipped that she didn't give much stock to fate if she didn't win.

"I believe on the destiny. Yes, I do," Zheng Qinwen said. "You know, when everything is working well, I believe on the destiny. But if the destiny doesn't go on my side, I don't believe that at all (smiling). Only depends where destiny goes!"

Qinwen was then asked whether believing in fate meant that she was superstitious. The 21-year-old insisted in her reply that she and her team tend to be obsessed with her pre-match routines, so much so that they would seem bizarre to a neutral observer.

"I have specific routine. It's just you guys never see. Actually, our team a little bit obsessed with the routines, but I don't want to tell more about the details because sounds too much crazy," she said.

"Feels unbelievable" - Zheng Qinwen on reaching her maiden Major final at Australian Open 2024

Zheng Qinwen was admittedly ecstatic at reaching her maiden Grand Slam final. The Chinese spared a word for her opponent Dayana Yastremska and the Melbourne crowd.

"Feels unbelievable," Qinwen said during her post-match interview. "I'm super excited to have such a great performance today and reaching a [Major] final. I think my opponent played unbelievable tennis and got really good baseline strokes. So it's tough to explain my feeling now... Australia, thanks for all the support and thanks to my team as well!"

The 21-year-old, who is set to make her debut in the top 10 WTA rankings next week, also thanked her team for their contribution to her run at the 2024 Australian Open.

"We've been working hard, that's the basic of all the athletes. Yeah, we've put a lot of effort on the tennis court, also the fitness and the treatment, you know, basic stuff," she added. "Thing is, little details helps every day. Thanks again to my team, I couldn't do it without you guys. Thanks!"

Zheng Qinwen will face defending champion Aryna Sabalenka for the title in Melbourne. Interestingly, the Belarusian beat the Chinese 6-1, 6-4 in their only encounter on the WTA Tour at last year's US Open.