"I want to thank me" - Mirra Andreeva beams with pride after maiden WTA 1000 title win in Dubai

Mirra Andreeva thanked herself after winning the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships by defeating Clara Tauson in the showpiece clash. The Russian has become the youngest woman in history to get her hands on a WTA 1000 title, since the format's introduction in 2009, and the first teenager since Rafael Nadal to reign supreme in Dubai.

The 17-year-old prodigy is one of the most hyped tennis talents currently, however, the Russian has justified that hype time and time again. Andreeva entered the Dubai Tennis Championships seeded 12th and kicked off her campaign by decimating Elina Avanesyan, following which she earned straight-set wins over Marketa Vondrousova and Peyton Stearns.

The Russian proved her mettle when she ousted second seed Iga Swiatek in straight sets and scored another stunning three-set win over sixth seed Elena Rybakina to reach the final. She met another rising star, Cara Tauson, in the final and came through with a 7-6(1), 6-1 triumph to announce her entry into the upper echelons of tennis.

During her speech at the trophy presentation, Mirra Andreeva took the opportunity to thank herself for believing in herself.

"Last but not least I'd like to thank me. I know what I've been dealing with so I want to thank me for always believing in me I want to thank me for never quitting and always dealing with the pressure. Today was not easy but I chose to be there 100% so I thank myself for that."

Here's a clip of her speech:

Andreeva has already achieved a huge career milestone, a goal she wanted to achieve by the end of this year.

"It’s just February and I’ve made it" - Mirra Andreeva delighted by achieving her goal to break into the Top 10

Mirra Andreeva with her coach Conchita Martinez - Source: Getty

During her post-match interview, Mirra Andreeva revealed she had set a goal for herself to enter the Top 10 by the end of 2025. However, her Dubai triumph has accelerated her progress towards her goal tremendously.

"This is incredible. I set a goal for myself to be in top 10 by the end of the year. It’s just February and I’ve made it. This is something incredible for me and I'm super happy with the way I was playing today, and I was hella nervous. I think you could see during the match."

Mirra Andreeva will become the new World No. 10, jumping five places up in the rankings. Interstingly, Madison Keys, who hasn't played since her Australian Open triumph, will also jump a place to become the World No. 5.

