"I want to be there, on prime time, on that screen, the screen they're all watching" - Nick Kyrgios in bullish mood after reaching US Open 4R

Nick Kyrgios said after his US Open third-round win on Friday night that he thrives playing in prime time and being the cynosure of all attention.

Kyrgios, 28, beat American JJ Wolff in straight sets to roll into the second week in New York for the first time. The Australian was largely untroubled on serve all match, saving seven break points, to continue his rich vein of form on the North American hardcourts.

The Wimbledon finalist has now won 13 of his 15 matches in North America, including the double in Washington DC, to set up a blockbuster fourth-round clash with defending champion Daniil Medvedev on Sunday.

The Australian said in his press conference that he loves to be playing in prime time and doesn't forget what people say about him.

"I always thrive on it," said Kyrgios. "I never want to forget all the things people say. I always carry this chip on my shoulder. I have it all in the back of my head when I'm playing. I want to be there. I want to be on prime time. I want to be on that screen, the screen they're all watching."

Kyrgios has won three of his four previous clashes against Medvedev, including their last one in the second round of the Canadian Open three weeks ago.

"I've worked hard to be in the fourth round" - Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios has said that he has worked hard to reach the second week of the US Open.

The Australian has dropped just one set en route to reaching the second week at Flushing Meadows and likes his chances against Daniil Medvedev. Regardless of the outcome of his clash with the Russian, Kyrgios said that he is proud of his run in New York thus far and the chance to play against the best players in the world.

"I embrace it," said Kyrgios. "Win or lose, I'm proud of how far I've come. I've worked hard to be in the fourth round against the US Open, hopefully against Medvedev. I want to be there. I think that's where every tennis player wants to be, playing the best players in the world in the best stadiums in the world, getting paid well. I'm looking forward to it."

Kyrgios will look to win his first Major title this week, having fallen to Novak Djokovic in his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon two months ago.

