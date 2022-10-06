"I wanted to be a ballet dancer"- Serena Williams opens up about her love for ballet

Serena Williams has always documented her parenting skills and experiences with her daughter Olympia on social media. The internet has been enthralled by their chemistry and always looks forward to their new adventures.

In a recent episode of the Black Girls Texting podcast, Williams gave her fans an insight into her book 'The Adventures of Qai Qai' and her interest in ballet.

"I feel like everyone loves ballet, I love ballet, I'm selfish I wanted to do it because I love ballet and I wanted to be a ballet dancer. I remember being young and going to a ballet class and then there were recitals that we got to do in the end and honestly they were some of my greatest and best memories. I didn't get to go pro as a ballerina but it's a good chapter in everyone's life," Serena Williams said.

Williams also explained what led to her naming the character in the book Qai Qai and how it resonated with their black culture.

"My nephew actually named her Qai Qai and I was like its perfect and at the time Olympia was one and she couldn't really speak and she could only make like sounds. It was genius and that's literally how it came about. I really wanted to give her a name that represented Black culture. It's so important for me to have that culture around her," she said.

"Just be kind to yourself " - Serena Williams on how to let go of the guilt that mothers often feel

Serena Williams and her daughter pictured at the 2020 Women's ASB Classic.

Serena Williams recently called time on her scintillating tennis career at the 2022 US Open Championships. The American has entered a new phase in her life which allows her to fully embrace motherhood, actively grow her businesses and take part in various other events.

In the same podcast episode of Black Girls Texting, Williams stated the importance of understanding how mothers need to be kind to themselves.

"It's about understanding a situation of being kind to yourself because I was really hard on myself and be like I missed this or I missed my daughter's first steps, but turns out a lot of people miss their daughters' first steps but you'll eventually see them. On the flip side, I was there for my daughter almost every single day. So just be kind to yourself, I think that's the most important thing," she said.

