"I wanted to get revenge" - Matteo Berrettini on beating Roberto Carballes Baena in Naples after losing to him in Florence last week

In the second round of the ongoing ATP 250 tournament, Tennis Napoli Cup, Matteo Berrettini defeated Roberto Carballes Baena 6-4, 6-2 in one hour and 31 minutes on Thursday and avenged his loss to the Spaniard in Florence last week.

At the Firenze Open, another ATP 250 event that was played from October 10-16, Baena defeated the second seed Italian 5-7, 7-6(5), 7-5 in the second round of the tournament. Berrettini received a bye in his first round in Florence, similar to the Napoli Cup. The 26-year-old Italian now leads 2-1 in the head-to-head.

After the match, a relieved Berrettini stated that he enjoyed playing in the conditions that Naples had to offer. He also revealed that he was hungry for revenge after last week's loss, where he had his chances but couldn't win.

“The atmosphere, The conditions were different to Florence for sure,” Matteo Berrettini said. “This is outdoor, way warmer, and I wanted to get revenge. I felt like I had a lot of chances last week and it was tough to digest, especially because I played in Florence, in Italy, so it was really tough. But today I stepped on the court, I think with even more will to win this match, and I think I played better.”

In his first match, Baena downed 118th-ranked Chile's Nicolas Jarry 6-4, 6-4.

"Hopefully the crowd will be even louder" - Matteo Berrettini on his third-round match against Taro Daniel

Matteo Berrettini reached the quarterfinals of the 2022 US Open

Matteo Berrettini has enjoyed a decent year, barring an injury that forced him to miss quite a few tournaments. The Italian has a 30-11 win-loss record this season and won two singles titles — the ATP 250 Stuttgart Open and the ATP 500 Queen's Club Championships.

The 26-year-old will next be in action against World No. 95 Taro Daniel of Japan in the third round of the Tennis Napoli Cup. When asked about the match against Daniel, Berrettini praised the conditions in Naples and hoped for a great match against the Japanese player.

“Hopefully the crowd will be even louder,” Matteo Berrettini said. “That’s what we like to hear when we play, especially here in Naples, one of the warmest cities in the whole world. I love to play here, hopefully it’s going to be a great match.”

The two players have met each other thrice on the tour so far, with the 16th-ranked Italian leading 2-1 head-to-head.

