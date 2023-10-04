"I only wanted to play with my niece" - Former World No. 5 Lucie Safarova forced to abandon comeback at ITF event in France due to unforeseen rule

Czech veteran Lucie Safarova got the tennis world buzzing after quietly signing up to play an ITF event in France.

Lucie Safarova retired from professional tennis in 2019. However, many believed that the 36-year-old was staging a comeback after being seen in the main draw list for the ITF W25 event in Reims, France.

The former doubles Grand Slam champion played local player Yaroslava Bartashevich in the first round and won the contest after coming back from a set down, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.

In the second round, she was set to face Mona Barthel of Germany, a former singles top 30 player. However, she withdrew from the tournament after learning that her participation qualified as an "official return to professional tennis" under the ITF rule. Safarova wasn't aware of this rule and took to Instagram to clarify that she did not intend to return to tennis.

She only played in France to prepare for an exhibition event later this month and play doubles with her niece Emma Dvorackova, daughter of her elder sister Veronika. Safarova and Dvorackova were set to play in the doubles in Reims but withdrew before the match.

"Sadly, I won't be able to continue my run at the @itftennis 25,000$ tournament in Reims. Although I only wanted to use my time on court as preparation for an exhibition tournament later this month, and to play doubles with my niece, my participation has been qualified as an "official return to professional tennis" and it needed to be signaled to the ITF prior to competing," Safarova wrote.

She continued, "I was not informed of this mandatory procedure but I respect the decision made by the tennis authorities. Even though it's very disappointing to me. I want to thank the tournament for allowing me to play once more. I also want to thank my fans for all the messages of support I received the last few days. I'm looking forward to compete at the legends event soon!"

Screengrab from Instagram

Lucie Safarova will again be seen on the tennis court at the Luxembourg Ladies Tennis Masters, which will be played from October 18 to October 22. The exhibition event has a star-studded lineup featuring Kim Clijsters, Anett Kontaveit, Daniela Hantuchova, Andrea Petkovic, Monica Puig, Pauline Parmentier, and Mandy Minella.

A look into Lucie Safarova's tennis career

Lucie Safarova and Bethanie Mattek-Sands at 2017 French Open

Lucie Safarova is one of the most successful tennis players from the Czech Republic. After turning pro way back in 2001, Safarova succeeded in both the singles and doubles circuits.

She climbed to the World No. 5 ranking in singles in 2015 and won seven Tour-level titles in her career. At the Grand Slam level, Safarova reached the final of the 2015 French Open, losing the title to Serena Williams in a close three-setter.

The biggest titles in Lucie Safarova's career came in the doubles, where she won five Grand Slams from 2015 to 2017. She lifted the trophy twice at the Australian Open and French Open and once at the US Open, all with Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the US.

Safarova retired from the sport at the 2019 French Open, where she played doubles with Dominika Cibulkova. Since then, she has started a family with her husband Tomas Plekane and gave birth to sons Lea and Oliver in 2019 and 2022, respectively.