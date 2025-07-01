"I wanted to, he didn't" - Taylor Fritz reveals details of Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard dispute that triggered match suspension due to Wimbledon curfew

Taylor Fritz has made a surprising revelation about the reason why his match with Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships was halted, despite his willingness to continue. The American explained that the suspension proceeded because of his opponent's differing opinion on the issue.

Ad

Fritz and Mpetshi Perricard's highly anticipated battle got off to an exciting start as the Frenchman shattered the record for the fastest serve at Wimbledon by striking a 153 mph (246 km/h) rocket. He went on to clinch the first two sets, taking a 7-6(6), 7-6(8) lead in the match. But Fritz mounted a stellar comeback to clinch the third set 6-4.

However, the American found himself on the brink of defeat as Mpetshi Perricard took a 5-1 lead in the fourth-set tiebreak. Fritz held his nerve to win seven crucial points and force a decider. With momentum on his side, the World No. 5 was itching to continue the match when a tournament official arrived on court at 10:18 pm as the 11 pm Wimbledon curfew loomed.

Ad

Trending

Although Taylor Fritz pushed for play to continue, the official ruled that the match would be suspended despite 40 minutes being left on the clock for the curfew. The American was furious over the official's decision, as he questioned why his input was asked in the first place and complained to his player's box that he "couldn’t do anything."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans were no less frustrated than Fritz, as evidenced by their vocal complaints about the suspension on social media. The World No. 5 chose to clarify the reason behind the suspension in an Instagram comment, revealing that they would've been allowed to continue playing if Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard had agreed to do so.

"They would’ve let us play if my opponent agreed to, I said I wanted to he didn’t," Fritz commented.

Ad

@taylor_fritz's comment on Instagram

Taylor Fritz and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricrd will now return to the court to complete their thrilling encounter on Tuesday, July 1.

Ad

The winner between Taylor Fritz and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard to face Gabriel Diallo in Wimbledon 2R

Taylor Fritz - Source: Getty

If Taylor Fritz continues his impressive comeback and emerges victorious against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in his opening match at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, he will take on Gabriel Diallo in the second round. Diallo claimed a 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 win over Daniel Altmaier to set the stage for the meeting.

Ad

Should the American progress further in the tournament, he will likely come up against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the third round. With Daniil Medvedev suffering a shock loss in the first round of the grasscourt Major, Fritz might face an easier fourth-round encounter against Benjamin Bonzi, Jordan Thompson, Luciano Darderi, or Arthur Fery.

Taylor Fritz's potential quarterfinal opponents at SW19 include Alexander Zverev and Karen Khachanov, followed by a possible semifinal clash with two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvi Mehra Urvi is a journalist who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. She started playing tennis herself at age six when her favorite women’s player Maria Sharapova won the 2006 US Open. Over the years, her passion for the sport has grown, and so has her skill in analyzing and reporting it. Holding a Masters Degree in Literature has definitely helped in this. Know More