"I wasn’t even allowed to hang out with girlfriends" - When Emma Raducanu made frustrations clear with parents for not letting her have a dating life

At 22, Emma Raducanu has already became one of the most popular tennis players at the moment, a product of her stunning win at the US Open in 2021. Raducanu became the first qualifier, male or female, to win the tournament in history, defeating Leylah Fernandez in the final and winning all 10 matches in straight sets across the span of three incredible weeks.

With the popularity also comes the media spotlight, and the obsession with fans to find out more about the Brit. Surprisingly, Raducanu has managed to keep her private life more private than most tennis players.

As it turns out, this is more by design than by choice. Speaking in an interview with the Times in 2024, Raducanu revealed that the lack of a solid dating life was something her parents enforced right from her childhood, telling her that it could interfere with her training.

So much so that the former World No. 10 was not even allowed to hang out with her girlfriends on the regular, even leading to her harbor some resentment towards her parents. However, Raducanu maintained that the decision by her parents made her be more confident in herself, something she was thankful to them for.

"My parents were very much against [boyfriends] as it interfered with training. When I was younger I wasn’t even allowed to hang out with my girlfriends. A lot of the time I was very resentful. But it made me very confident and comfortable in my own company, which is also a big strength,” Raducanu said.

In the interview, Raducanu also spoke about her mental strength, saying she preferred playing individual sports where she could take responsibility for her own glory as well as mistakes.

“I want to be alone on the court. I don’t like relying on anyone, I am the only one who can figure out my mistakes. I want all the glory but also to take all the responsibility and the risks,” Emma Raducanu said.

Emma Raducanu: "There are so many things I want to do in this life and I just don’t have enough time"

In the aforementioned interview, Emma Raducanu also opened up about what she wants to do after tennis, admitting that she would like to have a future in finance just like her parents wanted for her.

However, the Brit quickly added that it was only one of the many possibilities she wanted for her life, joking that she did not think she would have time to do all the things she wanted anyway.

“My parents were academic and they always led me down the finance route. I am seeing the operations behind the scenes and something I would potentially want to do in the future. A hundred per cent for me — life starts after tennis. I am actually looking forward to the next chapter, which is funny to say at this age, but there are so many things I want to do in this life and I just don’t have enough time," Emma Raducanu said.

Raducanu is currently in action at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, where she is set to take on World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the third round.

