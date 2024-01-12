"I didn't watch it and probably will not" - Daniil Medvedev brushes off 'exaggerated' portrayal in Break Point, says Netflix series is 'not real life'

Daniil Medvedev has brushed aside the way he was portrayed in Netflix's Break Point, saying that it was all exaggerated.

The latest season of the tennis docu-series was released this month, which covered the majority of the events from 2023. Medvedev was one of the main characters, featuring prominently in the fourth episode that's titled 'Unfinished Business.'

It features clips of Medvedev's frequent on-court outbursts, hitting smashes directly at his opponents, his argument with match officials, and his stormy relationship with the fans. In that episode, Alexander Zverev also spoke about his rivalry with Medvedev, stating that the World No. 3 toys with his opponents' minds and uses "unfair things" to his advantage.

At a press conference ahead of the 2024 Australian Open, Medvedev, when asked for his views on how he was shown in the series, saying that he only watched bits and pieces of it thanks to social media.

"I didn't watch the episode. I saw a little bit here and there. I'm still on social media. I didn't watch it and probably will not because I'll get frustrated probably," he said with a laugh.

The 27-year-old said that Netflix is known for exaggerating everything to add to the drama. He added that he has a good relationship with most players on the ATP tour and he doesn't need to address any questions about his personality.

"I heard a little bit. I don't have much to say. That's how Netflix is, and that's why we see it, because it exaggerates things, it's usually hot and cold, there is no neutral. People around me, people in the locker room, they know how I am, how I am on court, which can be tricky, how I am off court. I feel like I have a good relationship with mostly all of the tour," he said.

"I don't have much to add because, yeah, series is not real life," he added.

"There is a risk always" - Daniil Medvedev on skipping all warm-up tournaments ahead of 2024 Australian Open

Daniil Medvedev at a training session ahead of the 2024 Australian Open.

In 2023, Daniil Medvedev had a disappointing Australian Open campaign. He beat Marcos Giron and John Millman before going down in straight sets to Sebastian Korda in the third round. This also saw him drop out of the top 10 of the ATP world rankings.

This year, Medvedev has decided to remain fresh going into the season-opening Major by skipping all warm-up tournaments and heading straight to Melbourne Park, where he will face a qualifier in the first round.

While he admitted there was always a risk involved with not playing at any event heading into the Australian Open, Medvedev explained it was a well-calculated decision.

"There is a risk always, but otherwise I would be 35 years old and I would be like, ‘I actually never spent a New Year at home.’ So I decided this is a year to try. Finished late. Had vacation at the end of the season for the first time in maybe four years," he said.

"If I had come here for a warm-up tournament, I would have two weeks of pre-season. Then you go non-stop. Last year, after the U.S. Open I felt that mentally and physically I was not what I wanted to be. I decided it’s going to be good thing to try it like this," he added.