"I watch you work your a** off" - Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman gets emotional after American's 1st ATP Masters 1000 win at Canadian Open

Ben Shelton's girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, was emotional after the American tennis sensation captured the ATP Masters 1000 title at the Canadian Open, defeating Karen Khachanov in a dramatic final. On Thursday, Shelton won the Canadian Open final, 6‑7(5), 6‑4, 7‑6(3), as the 22-year-old became the youngest American to win a Masters 1000 title since Andy Roddick did so two decades ago.

Ad

Rodman, who made her NWSL return last week, watched the dramatic final from the comfort of her home. She reposted the moment when Shelton won the match point against Khachanov, leaving teary-eyed and “holding back tears” emojis.

In another story, she reserved her admiration, knowing how hard the 22-year-old had worked to reach this stage. She wrote:

"I watch you everyday work your a** off. I see everyone who doubts you. You are so inspirational and I've never been filled with this much joy. l love you and you are HIM. onto the next babe."

Ad

Trending

Trinity Rodman's Instagram story for Ben Shelton

Earlier in the tournament, Ben Shelton defeated top-seeded players as well, including his win against Alex de Minaur (6‑3, 6‑4) to become the youngest American Masters 1000 semi-finalist since Roddick. In the semis, he defeated fellow American Taylor Fritz in straight sets (6‑4, 6‑3).

Ad

What's next for Ben Shelton after winning 2025 Canadian Open?

There are probably a lot of firsts and youngest waiting for Ben Shelton as he navigates the early part of his tennis career. He's had an incredible first half of the tennis season, which saw him make the Wimbledon quarterfinal and a fourth-round appearance at Roland Garros. For someone his age, the achievement speaks volumes.

Ad

Next up for Shelton, after winning the Canadian Open, he will head to the Cincinnati Open, which takes place from August 5 to August 18. Later this month, the US Open will also get started, and he's set to feature in the mixed doubles and singles matches.

For Ben Shelton, winning a Masters 1000 event was always the goal. He previously said:

“Yeah, it’s huge. Talked about how the Masters were the one level of tournaments that I’ve been struggling with, and my next step is being able to excel in these tournaments. So taking that first step and getting my first deep run under my belt is exciting.”

Ad

“For me, just resilience," he added. "Tonight, things were easier because everything was clicking. But the bigger wins are the wins where everything’s not clicking. Finding a way to get through those tough matches where I’m down a break in the third, or the other guy’s serving for the match, where I could be out of the tournament, those are the ones that are really special for me.”

It remains to be seen what more glory awaits the American in near future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More