"I am watching a lot of training and matches of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic" - Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner admitted to watching training videos and match highlights of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic to make up for the fact that he never got to play against their fellow Big-3 member, Roger Federer, before the Swiss' retirement.

Sinner has three losses in three matches against Nadal and two losses in two against Djokovic. However, the Italian never got to face off against Federer before the 20-time Grand Slam champion hung up his racquet at the Laver Cup last year.

"I would have liked to meet Roger in an official match and I am very sorry that it has not been like that. Instead I am watching a lot of training and matches of Nadal and Djokovic," Jannik Sinner said to the press at the Halle Open.

Sinner was last seen in action at the Halle Open, where Federer is a 10-time winner. Despite Wimbledon just being around the corner, the 21-year-old asserted that he wasn't thinking about the Grass Major just yet and was simply focusing on the present.

"I haven't thought about it yet, now I live in the present and think about this tournament. We'll talk about the rest once we're in London," Jannik Sinner said.

Jannik Sinner forced to retire with injury in quarterfinals of Halle Open

2022 US Open - Day 2

At the 2023 Halle Open, Jannik Sinner defeated Richard Gasquet and Lorenzo Sonego in his first two matches -- both in three sets. However, taking on Alexander Bublik in the quarterfinals, the Italian retired with injury midway through the second set, trailing 5-7, 0-2.

Regardless, Sinner appeared confident about his prowess on grass, stating that he felt rather good after his wins over Sonego and Gasquet.

“I have played many hours for these two games, but it is better. I hope that gives me a lot of confidence. Each game is a story in itself. Playing against Sonego is not easy, we know each other well, we already met in Montpellier," Jannik Sinner said.

"I tried to make my game, sometimes it worked well and sometimes less. In some service games the serve worked and in others it didn't. But today I knew how to react after the first set that I lost. Now let's see how the next one goes," he added.

Sinner will be in action next at the Wimbledon Championships up next, where he reached the quarterfinals last year. Most notably, he defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the fourth round before squandering a 2-0 lead against eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the next round.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here

Poll : 0 votes