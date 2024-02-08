"I wear a ton of my husband's stuff" - Sloane Stephens opens up on repeating her outfits, filming her tour life & more

Sloane Stephens enjoys keeping herself busy during her time away from the tennis court. This includes staying connected with her fans on social media.

In her latest interactions with fans on Instagram, the American answered an array of questions covering fashion, vlogging and tennis.

A fan complimented Stephens for her clothing choices, while also asking her if she ever repeated her outfits. The American responded by saying that she believed in sustainability so much so that she even wears her husband Jozy Altidore’s clothes.

"Ah, Thank you! I do, I totally believe in wearing your clothes out. I also wear a ton of my husbands stuff lololol. This is his jacket!! I love a good high/low look with a fancy bag or shoe," she responded.

Shifting the focus to tennis, another fan asked Stephens if there was a place that she would love to play tennis at that she hadn’t yet.

In response, the former US Open champion listed Barbados, Trinidad and Jamaica, noting that the Caribbean had the best people and a great setting for a tennis tournament.

"I would love to see more profesional events held in the caribbean beautiful islands with the best people, food and culture. sign me up!! ASAPPP!! Jamaica, Trinidad, Barbados," she wrote.

Screengrabs of Sloane Stephens Instagram stories.

Stephens also updated her fans on vlogging interests, saying she had taken the “first step” by beginning to film her experiences before joking that she was not sure if any of it will ever make it out of the camera roll.

"I'm taking the first steps. I started filming lol. don't know if any of it will make it out of the camera roll. but we shall see," Stephens said.

Sloane Stephens makes a subdued start to 2024 season

Stephens at the 2024 Australian Open.

Sloane Stephens has had a quiet start to the 2024 season, but finds herself in the top 40 of the world rankings at No. 39.

The American opened her season with back-to-back second-round exits at the Brisbane International and Hobart. She then went on to score a good couple of wins over Daria Kasatkina and Olivia Gadecki at the Australian Open before bowing out in the third round against Anna Kalinskaya.

Stephens will now look to shift her focus onto the Middle Eastern swing before returning home the Sunshine Double in March.