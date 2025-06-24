"I went out and called your mum" - Carlos Alcaraz's father proudly remembers exact moment he knew his son was 'destined' to play tennis

Carlos Alcaraz's father recently revealed the moment he realised that his son was born to play tennis at a pro-level. He proudly admitted that young Alcaraz showed a glimpse of greatness with formidable form in a tournament in Madrid, which was just the starting point for his many achievements to come.

Born in Murcia, Spain, the 22-year-old comes from a family holding a rich history in the sport. His father, Carlos Alcaraz González, was a professional tennis player and became a director at Real Sociedad Club de Campo de Murcia after his retirement. This tennis club, started by Alcaraz's grandfather, was also the place where the 2025 French Open Champion started training in his early days.

In an exclusive documentary by Rolex on YouTube, the Spaniard's father, while speaking to him, cited an instance where the results of Alcaraz's determination proved him wrong.

"When Carlos was little, he’d say, “No, I want to play another one! I don’t want to go home!” But my expectations weren’t that high! The first tournament of the Nike Tour was in Madrid. You were ten. I’d already seen your opponent in the previous rounds, and I said, “Well, we won’t go any further, it’s impossible!”," he said.

His hard work paid off during the tournament, where he ousted his rival with ease. After this, Alcaraz's father called his mother, Virginia Garfia Escandón, to inform her of his 'crazy' performance and realised that he was 'destined' for more.

"I remember you finished the game, I went out and called your mum, “You can’t imagine how your son is playing! He’s playing insanely well, and your son drove his rival crazy.” From that point on, I felt you were really destined to play, to have the chance to be a tennis player," Alcaraz Sr. added (2:15 onwards).

Carlos Alcaraz's father is now living his tennis dreams through his son's resounding success.

Carlos Alcaraz on his father's influence on his career

Carlos Alcaraz at the HSBC Championships - Image Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz revealed that his father is an important force in his career and played a crucial role in his formative years. Alcaraz Sr. played tennis on a national level, which gave him experience that helped in guiding the 5-time Grand Slam Champion.

In an interview on Louis Vuitton's Extended show, he shared how some wisdom from his father helped him remain persistent.

"My father, who used to play tennis when he was young—his passion, his life, is tennis. That's what he taught me. Playing tennis with passion, with love—like it should be my life if I choose," he said.

However, his father maintained a respectable distance and never intruded when his coaches trained him.

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More