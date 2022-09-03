“I went Monday and Friday to Harry Styles, and Tuesday to Twenty One Pilots"- Andrey Rublev on his New York experiences before the start of 2022 US Open

Andrey Rublev spoke about his time in New York while competing at the US Open, saying that he attended three shows at Madison Square Garden before the year's final Grand Slam began.

The Russian said he watched Harry Styles' 'Love on Tour' concert twice and later saw the Twenty One Pilots perform on Tuesday.

“I went Monday and Friday to Harry Styles, and Tuesday to Twenty Pilots. I would have liked to go to Twenty [One] Pilots again but they only performed one time," Andrey Rublev told Eurosport.

When asked if he met Harry Styles, the World No. 11 jokingly implied that the ATP did not arrange that for him.

“No, they don’t do those things for me. I don’t know how all the players they met all the stars. You can’t imagine, I asked once to go to an NBA game in Miami and they gave me the last, last row at the top. And I think I was top 10 at the time. And then I see all the players, Zverev, Sonego, Berrettini, Ruud, all of them in the first row, taking pics with all the stars and I say, ‘How does that work?’ And I still want to know how that works,” Rublev said.

Andrey Rublev will face Denis Shapovalov in the third round of 2022 US Open

Andre Rublev booked his place in the third round of the US Open

Andrey Rublev will take on 19th seed Denis Shapovalov in the third round of the US Open. The 24-year-old booked his place in the last 32 by beating Kwon Soon-woo 6-3, 6-0, 6-4. Shapovalov, meanwhile, sealed his place in the third round by defeating Roberto Carballes Baena 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

The Russian will face the Canadian for the fifth time with their current head-to-head being 2-2. The two met for the first time in 2017 at the NextGen ATP Finals, which Rublev won in five sets.

andreyrublevnews @aarublevnews

US Open R64: Andrey Rublev d Soonwoo Kwon 6-3, 6-0, 6-4 US Open R64: Andrey Rublev d Soonwoo Kwon 6-3, 6-0, 6-4🔥

They locked horns twice in 2019, in Miami and Winston-Salem, with Shapovalov prevailing in straight sets both times. Their fourth meeting came at St. Petersburg in 2020 and the home favorite beat the Canadian 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Considering the form of both players this season, Rublev will enter the match as the favorite to win. However, Shapovalov should not be written off as he can give the 24-year-old a run for his money.

The winner of the match will face either seventh seed Cameron Norrie or 28th seed Holger Rune in the last 16 of the US Open.

