Venus Williams has confirmed that she will return to the tour, though did not mention when that would happen.

The former World No. 1 posted a video of a Q&A session with her fans on her YouTube channel and answered a number of questions.

One fan asked Williams if she still gets nervous before matches. The 41-year-old responded by saying that feeling nervous is a very normal thing. She also said that she would return to action.

"Yeah, Yeah! Nerves are part of life, nerves are a part of being human," Williams said. "So don't beat yourself up if you get nervous. I've done that before, like, 'Why am I nervous? I'm a professional, why should I feel?' It's normal, it's like your body, like your, you know adrenaline in your nervous system getting yourself ready to compete.

"So that's how I choose to look at it now, it's like my body's prepping me to just do this amazing, hopefully, superhuman stuff with my big biceps. And so that's how I look at it now, and I think more than anything, gratitude, like I get to be out here, I get to compete. So whatever you're doing in life, just be grateful for it, and then it actually takes the nerves away if you're looking forward to just that competition of life.

She added that she does plan to return to action and that fans will see a "grateful person" competing for the love of the game.

"So, when I come back on tour because yes, you asked when am I coming back," Williams added. "I will let you know but I will be back and I will be playing, I think you're going to see a very grateful person who's just ready to compete and enjoy the game."

Venus Williams last played a match in August 2021

Venus Williams' last bit of action on the WTA tour came at the Chicago Women's Open in August last year. She played against South Korea's Hsieh Su-Wi and lost 2-6, 3-6.

The 41-year-old had a forgettable 2021 season as she suffered five successive opening-round exits. She made her 90th Grand Slam appearance at Wimbledon and reached the second round after beating Mihaela Buzarnescu. However. she lost to eventual semifinalist Ons Jabeur.

Williams' ranking has dropped to 470th as a result of her inactivity on the WTA tour.

