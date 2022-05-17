"I will keep working on myself and work towards my goals; The process is not easy" - Dominic Thiem on 6th consecutive loss after comeback

Dominic Thiem opened up about his struggles on tour after his sixth straight loss after comeback, admitting that the process has been far from "easy." However, Thiem asserted that he fully intends to give it his all until he regains his best form.

The Austrian took to Twitter after his 6-3, 6-4 defeat at the hands of Marco Cecchinato in the opening round of the Geneva Open on Monday.

Admitting that he was left stung by the result, Thiem vowed to "keep working" in a message of motivation not only to himself but also to others.

"It’s a work in the process. Of course, yesterday's defeat hurt. But I won’t let that stop me," Dominic Thiem wrote. "I will keep working on myself and work towards my goals. What I can pass on to everyone. The process is not easy, but it will be worth taking the time to do so! Never lose track of your goals. Work on it till you reach it! I’ll do the same! @atptour @genevaopen."

A look at Dominic Thiem's results following his comeback in March

The former US Open champion made his much-awaited comeback after almost a year on the sidelines at the Challenger event in Marbella in March. However, he faced defeat to World No. 152 Pedro Cachin, losing 6-3, 6-4.

Thiem then went on to lose his opening-round match at the Serbia Open, falling in three sets to John Millman.

Alarm bells started ringing, given that clay is Thiem's strongest surface, and his struggles were clear for all to see. The 28-year-old could not time his returns and was immensely inconsistent on his serve. While his backhand has been strong, the Austrian's forehand was more erratic than before.

Thiem is still able to hit some scorching winners off both wings, but has been unable to generate as much pace as he once used to. His defensive skills on his forehand and backhand have suffered as well.

It went from bad to worse for the Austrian, who was then shown the exit door by Benjamin Bonzi in the first round of the Estoril Open. After that, Andy Murray beat Thiem in Madrid, followed by Fabio Fognini in Rome.

Marco Cecchinato handed the 28-year-old his sixth-straight first-round loss, beating him at the Geneva Open. Worryingly enough for Thiem, all his defeats post his loss to Millman have come in straight sets.

It remains to be seen whether the two-time French Open runner-up will find some form at Roland Garros. He will benefit from the best-of-five format and a day's rest in between matches. Dominic Thiem is an elite athlete who will seek to take advantage of the long format to find his rhythm as he continues his comeback.

