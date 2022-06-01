"I will never stop being surprised at their level, These are very special matches between these two" - Amelie Mauresmo praises Rafael Nadal's victory over Novak Djokovic 

Rafael Nadal produced one of the greatest performances of his career on Tuesday against Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals of the French Open.

Arguably two of the greatest players of all time, Djokovic and Nadal have played some of the most competitive and highest quality tennis every time they took to court together and last night was no exception.

Speaking about the match that unfolded last night, French Open director and former World No. 1 Amelie Mauresmo praised the level of tennis displayed by Nadal and Djokovic.

"Well, you know, I will never stop being surprised at their level. These are very special matches between these two. And the way Rafa got out there and the way he started off the match was absolutely incredible." Mauresmo said.

The two-time Grand Slam champion also spoke about Djokovic's improbable return and the change in tactics by the Serb to get back in the second set.

"Novak's reaction, you know, when he was 3-Love down in the second set, and then Rafa, you know, had a hard time probably physically, and then Novak got back to the baseline and started hitting the ball as hard as he could. But in terms of tennis, it was incredible," Mauresmo continued.

"Also tactically and mentally they know that it's going to be tough" - Mauresmo praises Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic's mentality

Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic at the 2022 French Open - Day Ten

In the press conference, Amelia Mauresmo also spoke highly of the mental disposition of the two champions. Mauresmo referred to how every battle between them is a battle physically as well as mentally.

"Also tactically and mentally they know that it's going to be tough, that it's going to be tough physically, tactically between the two. So as anyone, I was really impressed by what happened last night," Mauresmo said.

In an incredible encounter that crossed the four-hour mark, the Spaniard took the first set 6-2 after some scintillating tennis that saw Nadal carve forehand winners out of nowhere. The fifth seed hit 12 winners and hit only six unforced errors in the first set.

Rafael Nadal seemingly carried the momentum into the second set. Djokovic was down two breaks at 3-0 before he started playing more aggressively and hammering winners. He went on to win the second set 6-4, hitting 18 winners and 15 unforced errors.

The fifth seed hit back immediately by taking the third set comfortably at 6-2. However, he was on the backfoot for much of the fourth set as Novak Djokovic raced to a 5-2 lead and nearly took the match to a decider. However, Nadal clawed his way back, forcing a tiebreak which he won 7-4.

Rafael Nadal faces Alexander Zverev in the semifinals at Roland Garros. The German beat Carlos Alcaraz in four sets in an exquisite performance to notch his first top-10 win in a Grand Slam.

