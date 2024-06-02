“I only wish this girl the best” – Aryna Sabalenka opens up about helping Paula Badosa through her injury struggles after French Open 3R clash

Aryna Sabalenka defeated Paula Badosa in the third round of the 2024 French Open women's singles draw on Saturday, June 1. This was notably Sabalenka's fifth win in seven matches against Badosa.

She was notably unable to get better of Badosa in their first two meetings at the Cincinnati Masters and the WTA Finals in 2021 but hasn't lost any match thereafter.

Unfortunately for Badosa, she has been having a hard time finding her footing after suffering a back injury at the Italian Open in 2023. Once ranked as high as the World No. 2, she currently sits outside the Top 100 in the WTA's singles standings.

Trending

On Saturday at Roland Garros, Badosa looked threatening against Sabalenka for the first set. The Belarusian, however, came down on her opponent heavily in the second set after having survived to the first to hand the Spaniard a 7-5, 6-1 loss.

In her post-match presser, Aryna Sabalenka said that she wished only the best for Paula Badosa and talked about always being there for her on tour. The Belarusian said:

"We're talking a lot and I only wish this girl the best and I know how much she’s struggled and I know, probably I know a lot about her life and I was trying to help her as much as I could talking like sharing my experience because I was struggling with… some of her injuries were similar to mine. (7:50)

"I know how to get through it and I was sharing my experience with her and she knows that I’m always there for her and if she needs to talk and like ask something, I’m always there," she added.

Aryna Sabalenka: "In the beginning, I didn't want to be the person who's like jumping on Paula Badosa with my advices"

Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa embrace after their French Open match

In the same press session at the French Open on Saturday, Aryna Sabalenka reflected on being reluctant to offer Paula Badosa unwanted assistance and waited till the Spaniard was willing.

"In the beginning, it was tricky because I didn't want to be the person who's like jumping on her with my advices and telling how it should be. I was giving her 'her time' and as soon as I realized she’s open for whatever… I was actually sharing my experience with her," the two-time Grand Slam champion told the reporters.

Interestingly, Badosa has yet to finish her business at Roland Garros as she gears up for her mixed-doubles debut with her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas. The couple will play the pair of Ena Shibahara and Nathaniel Lammons on Sunday, May 2.

Aryna Sabalenka, on the other hand, prepares herself for a battle with Emma Navarros from the USA in the fourth round of the women's singles draw.