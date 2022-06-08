"I wish she had gone to the rubric of the US Open and looked at what they do" - Chris Evert slams Amelie Mauresmo on statement about scheduling night sessions at French Open

It's a wrap-up for the second Grand Slam event of the year — the 2022 French Open — as the baton now passes on to Wimbledon, which will host the third Slam of the year from June 27 onwards. As far as singles winners are concerned, it was a repeat of the results of the 2020 French Open with Poland's Iga Swiatek and Spain's Rafael Nadal emerging victorious.

Although the 2022 French Open was successful overall, there was one major facet which drew significant criticism — fewer night matches for women as compared to men’s. Out of the 10 night sessions scheduled, nine were for men.

During an interview with Eurosport, former American legend Chris Evert expressed her disappointment towards the unfair scheduling, calling it a 'glaring weakness' on Mauresmo's part. While Evert stated that the Frenchwoman did "a pretty good job" overall, she added that Mauresmo had to address the issue.

"I think one big mistake was the night match. It was all men. I think there was one women’s match, it was all men. That’s not right. We have equal prize money, we should have equal time. I wish she would have gone to the rubric of the US Open and looked at what they do. 7 o’clock match, you could even start at 6.30, have a men’s and women’s or women’s and men’s. Keep it equal because to me, that was a glaring weakness in the tournament. So, all in all, she did a pretty good job, but that has to change,” Evert said.

Evert's reaction came as former World No. 1 Mauresmo came under heavy scrutiny regarding her comments on scheduling night sessions at Roland Garros. Mauresmo stated that men's matches tend to attract more viewers and has more appeal as compared to women's matches.

“In this era that we are in right now, and as a woman and a former woman’s player, I don’t feel bad or unfair saying that you have more attraction, appeal in general, for the men’s matches.,” Mauresmo said.

Among the first to condemn these views was 18-time Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova. She saw Mauresmo's comments as disappointing.

"Amelie Mauresmo: Women’s tennis matches less compelling - The Washington Post- very disappointing comments from Mauresmo, to say the least…," Navratilova's tweet read.

"Women have an advantage" - Rafael Nadal on the French Open night matches

DuringRafael Nadal prefers to play during day-time on clay

After winning his 14th French Open title on Sunday, 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal weighed in on the unequal scheduling of night matches at the 2022 French Open. Nadal said that having more women's matches during the day was better as day sessions were being broadcast on free-to-watch channels.

"The prize money is equal. Matches on the center court are equal — two for women and two for men per day. During the day, women are playing two matches while men are playing one match. The television is open during day-time and you see matches on open channels. At night, you see it in a private broadcast. We are losing more than women. Everyone in the world can see more women matches than men matches," said Nadal.

