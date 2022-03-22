"I wonder how much Bill Gates will pay Rafael Nadal to shut up about his sudden chest problem" - Fans on Twitter react adversely to the Spaniard's recent health concerns

Rafael Nadal complained of breathing issues and chest pain during his defeat to Taylor Fritz at the Indian Wells summit clash on Sunday. Nadal lost 3-6, 6-7(5), handing the American his maiden Masters 1000 title.

The 21-time Major champion is doubly vaccinated against COVID-19, which many fans firmly believe is the sole cause of his ailments. Nadal briefly elaborated on his concerns during his press conference after Sunday's defeat.

"All the thing I can say is tough to breathe for me," Rafael Nadal admitted. "I don't know, I feel very, very -- when I try to breathe, it's painful and it's very uncomfortable."

Meanwhile, the Spaniard's confession of chest pain has fueled a raging discussion on Twitter. Scores of detractors, mostly Novak Djokovic fans, are hell-bent on squaring the blame on vaccines.

One fan wondered if Nadal's good friend, Bill Gates - who has actively invested in the production and distribution of vaccines - would have something to say on the matter.

Tom Avery @TomAver21243985 I wonder how much Gates will pay Nadal to shut up about his sudden chest problem?

Another Twitter user wondered if Gates would feel something in his conscience regarding Nadal's issues since he witnessed the Spaniard suffering live.

The same man pushing the CV-19 vaccines. Surreal.



“When I try to breathe, it’s painful, and it’s very uncomfortable. It’s like a needle all the time inside. I get dizzy a little bit because it’s painful. It’s a kind of pain that limit me a lot” said Nadal



I wonder what Djokovic would say

"When I try to breathe, it's painful, and it's very uncomfortable. It's like a needle all the time inside. I get dizzy a little bit because it's painful. It's a kind of pain that limit me a lot" said Nadal

I wonder what Djokovic would say

What's even more disturbing, Bill Gates was likely sitting in the stands, watching Nadal struggle & suffer.The same man pushing the CV-19 vaccines. Surreal.

Another fan openly lambasted the Spaniard for throwing Djokovic "under the bus" earlier this year, when he insisted that players must be vaccinated.

“The only thing that I can say is I believe in what the people who know about medicine say, and if the people say that we need to get vaccinated, we need to get the vaccine," Nadal said during the Australian Open. "That’s my point of view."

It’s crazy to think we live in a world where an athlete is punished for not taking an experimental drug. Wittgenstein @backtolife_2022

It's very likely that Nadal is suffering the side effects of the vaccine he threw Djokovic under the bus for not taking.It's crazy to think we live in a world where an athlete is punished for not taking an experimental drug.

Several fans firmly believe that Nadal's complaint of chest and breathing issues is entirely due to the repercussions of getting jabbed against COVID-19. Such people refuse to process that the Mallorcan's condition could simply be from overextension of a muscular problem or something related to his physical workload at the age of 35.

The series of tweets embedded below encapsulates the sentiment mentioned above.

Seems appropriate to force it on everyone Craig Kelly MP @CraigKellyMP



“When I try to breathe, it’s painful, and it’s very uncomfortable. It’s like a needle all the time inside. I get dizzy a little bit because it’s painful. It’s a kind of pain that limit me a lot” said Nadal



I wonder what Djokovic would say

Nadal is regretting his decision of not following in the footsteps of Djokovic and refuse the vaccine, now a world class athlete is sidelined with what seems like serious side effectsSeems appropriate to force it on everyone

smh.com.au/sport/tennis/s… I wish him a full recovery. You see why I am against government sanctioned vaccine mandates? I wish him a full recovery. You see why I am against government sanctioned vaccine mandates? smh.com.au/sport/tennis/s…

Nadal in March: "I can't breathe!!!" 🤣 twitter.com/backtolife_202… Wittgenstein @backtolife_2022

Nadal in January: "I believe in what the people who know about medicine say, and if the people say that we need to get vaccinated, we need to get the vaccine."Nadal in March: "I can't breathe!!!"

king Keith @KaConfessor Vaccine effect on Rafael Nadal...breathing issues, sounds familiar? Vaccine effect on Rafael Nadal...breathing issues, sounds familiar? https://t.co/JwpKou7yTc

Prole53 @Prole53 Nadal is suffering an adverse reaction from the Covid-19 vaccines,hope he pulls through Nadal is suffering an adverse reaction from the Covid-19 vaccines,hope he pulls through 👍

Freedom cannot be injected @HKWinter1 Nadal is knocked out of Indian Wells citing breathing problems and chest pains. Not one mention here of C-19 vaccines whose potential adverse reactions are chest pains and breathing problems. We are trapped in an insane asylum. smh.com.au/sport/tennis/s… Nadal is knocked out of Indian Wells citing breathing problems and chest pains. Not one mention here of C-19 vaccines whose potential adverse reactions are chest pains and breathing problems. We are trapped in an insane asylum. smh.com.au/sport/tennis/s…

Sathyaavel @sathyaavel Vaccine is working any doubt ask Rafael Nadal Vaccine is working any doubt ask Rafael Nadal https://t.co/mR1VFDj9bU

Peppermintfairy69 @Peppermintfair2 @neilmcd61 @andrewneeme Raf nadal down with breathing issues and pain in chest.. Wonder which corporation he let jab him. @neilmcd61 @andrewneeme Raf nadal down with breathing issues and pain in chest.. Wonder which corporation he let jab him.

Coincidence, who knows?🤔 Somewhere Djokovic is thinking, see this is why I'm not getting the "jab"... @kezia_noble Rafa Nadal was fully vaccinated and had chest pains, trouble breathing during the final set at Indian Wells...Coincidence, who knows?🤔Somewhere Djokovic is thinking, see this is why I'm not getting the "jab"... @kezia_noble Rafa Nadal was fully vaccinated and had chest pains, trouble breathing during the final set at Indian Wells...Coincidence, who knows?🤔😳 Somewhere Djokovic is thinking, see this is why I'm not getting the "jab"...

Nail Gun K$lli @AlwayzTrumper Nadal stopped trending all a sudden. Chest pains from the fittest person I've ever seen. Nadal stopped trending all a sudden. Chest pains from the fittest person I've ever seen.

Reelist Reviews @reelistreview In the span of six days, unvaccinated Novak Djokovic was cleared to compete in the French Open, and vaccinated Rafael Nadal is complaining of stabbing chest pains and shortness of breath. In the span of six days, unvaccinated Novak Djokovic was cleared to compete in the French Open, and vaccinated Rafael Nadal is complaining of stabbing chest pains and shortness of breath. https://t.co/qqbqlebQuY

Barry Cunningham @barrycunningham Nothing to see here folks. Just another world class professional athlete in his prime complaining of "chest pains".



Rafael Nadal: "I feel very, very *long exhale. When I tried to breathe, it's painful and it's very uncomfortable... I am suffering a little bit, honestly."



Hmmm Nothing to see here folks. Just another world class professional athlete in his prime complaining of "chest pains".Rafael Nadal: "I feel very, very *long exhale. When I tried to breathe, it's painful and it's very uncomfortable... I am suffering a little bit, honestly."Hmmm https://t.co/j1Bw1ZbAzp

"Poetic justice? Maybe Rafael Nadal shouldn't have disparaged Djokovic the GOAT" - Fans double down on the Mallorcan for taking aim at Djokovic's unvaccinated status

As mentioned earlier, Rafael Nadal had indirectly spoken out against Novak Djokovic's unwillingness to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

As one would expect, several of the Serb's fans felt vindicated at the Spaniard's misery and highlighted that on Twitter. One of them even labeled Nadal's ailment as "poetic justice."

Poetic justice? Maybe Nadal shouldh't have disparaged Djokovic the GOAT, nor grandstanded about his own vaccine status.

Djokovic will be proven right about not getting the COVID19 vaccine. Rafael Nadal cannot breathe. #tennis

Now Nadal has a sore chest " Christian Wallgren 🇸🇪🦅🍊 @chrwallg



"Nadal thought that 'justice' was served when Djokovic was expelled from Australia for being unfaithful.Now Nadal has a sore chest "

Nat @Arwenstar Remember Nadal sitting there like judge & jury in Australia telling everyone Djokovic should follow the rules? He didn’t stick up for his fellow sportsman at all—I hear he recently suffered chest pains when playing—due to ‘adverse wind conditions’ he said🤯 Remember Nadal sitting there like judge & jury in Australia telling everyone Djokovic should follow the rules? He didn’t stick up for his fellow sportsman at all—I hear he recently suffered chest pains when playing—due to ‘adverse wind conditions’ he said🤯😂

Then nadal, my chest hurts I can't breath.

Yeah that's a side effect listed for the vax. @DjokerNole Nadal: djokovic should just get the jab. Then I'll take this win via djokovic being banned via crazy mandates in Melbourne.Then nadal, my chest hurts I can't breath.Yeah that's a side effect listed for the vax. @Jpana75 @DjokerNole Nadal: djokovic should just get the jab. Then I'll take this win via djokovic being banned via crazy mandates in Melbourne. Then nadal, my chest hurts I can't breath.Yeah that's a side effect listed for the vax.

Zorrobravo65 @Zorrobravo66 @DjokerNole . You won Nole ,about vaccine. Look at Nadal, chest pain . Betrayal is paid. @DjokerNole . You won Nole ,about vaccine. Look at Nadal, chest pain . Betrayal is paid.

One fan believes the 21-time Major champion is "suffering the consequences" of his decision to get jabbed.

"I think if he wanted,he would be playing here in Australia without a problem.He made his own decisions, but then there are some consequences."



Nadal is now suffering the consequences of his own decisions.

Nadal about Djokovic refusing the experimental"I think if he wanted,he would be playing here in Australia without a problem.He made his own decisions, but then there are some consequences."Nadal is now suffering the consequences of his own decisions.

One French fan called on Nadal to join forces with Djokovic and "denounce" the vaccines.

"All vaccinated, all screwed up!" the fan tweeted. "Nadal must join Djokovic and denounce these side effects! WE WANT THE TRUTH!"

doit se joindre à Djokovic et dénoncer ces effets secondaires ! ON VEUT LA VÉRITÉ ! Tous vaccinés, tous bousillés ! #Nadal doit se joindre à Djokovic et dénoncer ces effets secondaires ! ON VEUT LA VÉRITÉ ! Tous vaccinés, tous bousillés !#Nadal doit se joindre à Djokovic et dénoncer ces effets secondaires ! ON VEUT LA VÉRITÉ ! https://t.co/v1Xmu7n9Qr

However, one fan saw sense and hoped for Nadal's issues to be alleviated regardless of his misgivings towards vaccines.

"I think if he wanted,he would be playing here in Australia without a problem.He made his own decisions, but then there are some consequences."



Nadal is now suffering the consequences of his own decisions.

Though I disagreed with Nadal unquestioning & naive approach to taking the vaccine, and his calling Djokovic's decision to not vax "selfish," I truly hope his chest pains are not vaccine related. I read that these chest pains were related to a torn muscle.

Another Djokovic fan thankfully saw the light and refused to blame the vaccines for Nadal's condition.

It's probably a muscle thing. @Hope56568200 I'm a Djokovic fan but to assume that Nadal chest pain has a connection with the vaccine is... not good.It's probably a muscle thing. @Hope56568200 I'm a Djokovic fan but to assume that Nadal chest pain has a connection with the vaccine is... not good.It's probably a muscle thing.

A physician gave his inputs on the Spaniard's ailment, saying that the latter was likely suffering from a "common" ailment called pneumothorax.

Dr. Avi Dascalu, MD, PhD @AviDascalu Nadal reports of breathing difficulties, that feels like a needle during the Indian Wells final.



It might be a pneumothorax.



A stabbing chest pain that worsens when trying to breath. Common and manageable. Nadal reports of breathing difficulties, that feels like a needle during the Indian Wells final.It might be a pneumothorax.A stabbing chest pain that worsens when trying to breath. Common and manageable. https://t.co/m2KGWhegyG

