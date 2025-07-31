  • home icon
  • "I wouldn’t be here without you" - Eugenie Bouchard breaks down in tears while addressing her parents & siblings after ending her career in Montreal

By Riddhi Acharya
Modified Jul 31, 2025 04:10 GMT
WTA 1000 National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Day 4 - Source: Getty
Eugenie Bouchard breaks down in tears as she thanks her family (Image Source: Getty)

Eugenie Bouchard bid goodbye to her tennis career on Wednesday, July 30 after she went down to Belinda Bencic at the ongoing Canadian Open. After her loss, the 31-year-old broke down in tears as she addressed her family and siblings, thanking them for their support over the years.

Over the course of her career, Bouchard established herself as one of the greatest Canadian tennis players of all-time. The Montreal native enjoyed a career high rank of World No.5 and reached the finals of the Wimbledon Championships in 2014. Earlier this month, she announced that she would hang up her racket after the Canadian Open.

On Wednesday, Eugenie Bouchard played Belinda Bencic in Montreal and went down 2-6, 6-3, 4-6, officially putting an end to her tennis journey. As she addressed the crowd after the match, the 31-year-old also extended her gratitude to her family, saying,

“Tennis has given me so much. I'm filled with so much gratitude for this sport and the people along the way. I want to thank my mom, dad, sisters, & brother for their sacrifices and support. It's only because of them that I'm standing here today. I want you to know when this crowd cheers for me, they’re cheering for you too. I wouldn’t be here without you.”
In her speech, Bouchard also took a moment to thank all her former coaches, physios, and trainers.

Eugenie Bouchard reflects on ‘full-circle moment’ as she ends her career on home ground

Bouchard at the WTA 1000 National Bank Open (Image Source: Getty)

Eugenie Bouchard was born and raised in Montreal, and was a member of Tennis Canada's National Training Centre in Montreal in her younger years. The tennis star eventually shifted to Florida when she was 12-years-old in order to train under Nick Saviano.

After losing to Belinda Bencic at the Canadian Open, Bouchard reflected on the full circle moment of ending her career in a place where she began it, saying,

“I think it’s so special to play my last match here in Montreal on this court in front of you guys. I remember being a little kid sitting in these stands, hoping and dreaming that I can play on this court one day. It feels like such a full circle moment to finish my career here.”

While Eugenie Bouchard has called time on her tennis career, the Canadian has been active on the pickleball circuit since 2023 and fans can expect to see her in action on the PPA Tour. Additionally, she is also scheduled to compete at the Luxembourg Ladies Tennis Masters, an invitational event for WTA alumni, in October.

Riddhi Acharya

