"I have zero dollars from my parents; you spout s***, and you’re wrong" - Andy Roddick gets into heated argument with fan on social media

Former World No. 1 Andy Roddick recently got into an argument with a fan on Twitter.

After the 40-year-old responded to a tweet about former United States President Donald Trump, a Twitter user named Doug Sklenka wrote that the likes of Roddick were born into wealthy families but hardly served their nation in the military. He also stated that the former US Open champion's kids won't serve in the military either.

"People like Roddick, n Trump for that matter, born into wealthy families rarely serve their country in the military. They leave that to others sons n daughters. 100% that Roddicks kids will never serve either. He'll virtue signal others, real sacrifice he'll never know," Sklenka wrote.

Doug Sklenka @Dougsklenka @andyroddick @Gunner_ @Burner694208 @LuciaBe4 People like Roddick, n Trump for that matter, born into wealthy families rarely serve their country in the military. They leave that to others sons n daughters. 100% that Roddicks kids will never serve either. He'll virtue signal others, real sacrifice he'll never know. @andyroddick @Gunner_ @Burner694208 @LuciaBe4 People like Roddick, n Trump for that matter, born into wealthy families rarely serve their country in the military. They leave that to others sons n daughters. 100% that Roddicks kids will never serve either. He'll virtue signal others, real sacrifice he'll never know.

Roddick responded to the tweet, claiming that his parents lived in a trailer and that he did not have any money from his parents.

"My parents lived in a trailer Doug. My dad ran a farm in Wisconsin when he was 13 years old after his dad passed. He was an incredibly hard worker. I have zero dollars from my parents. Again, you spout shit, and you’re wrong," he wrote.

Roddick also tweeted that many of his conversations with that particular Twitter user have started with the latter taking an aggressive stance. Calling him an idiot, the tennis ace later blocked him.

"Also many of our conversations start w you starting from an aggressive stance, and then getting dismantled and you deleting everything. I’m done w it. You’re an idiot and you’re blocked. Enjoy your Only Fans accounts," Roddick tweeted.

andyroddick @andyroddick @Dougsklenka @levie Also many of our conversations start w you starting from an aggressive stance, and then getting dismantled and you deleting everything. I’m done w it. You’re an idiot and you’re blocked. Enjoy your Only Fans accounts @Dougsklenka @levie Also many of our conversations start w you starting from an aggressive stance, and then getting dismantled and you deleting everything. I’m done w it. You’re an idiot and you’re blocked. Enjoy your Only Fans accounts https://t.co/oYtzomQvkK

Andy Roddick deleted Serena Williams tribute tweet due to backlash

Roddick had earlier posted a tweet, paying tribute to his old friend Serena Williams following her third-round exit at the US Open and subsequent retirement from tennis. However, he went on to delete it after receiving backlash.

Roddick claimed that he wrote 'old friend' in his tweet to highlight their long friendship.

"Deleting my Serena tweet from last night. I said “my old friend” in it meaning we’ve known each other a long time. Some people are pretending to be offended by that …… killjoy," Andy Roddick posted on Twitter.

andyroddick @andyroddick Deleting my Serena tweet from last night. I said “my old friend” in it meaning we’ve known each other a long time. Some people are pretending to be offended by that …… killjoy Deleting my Serena tweet from last night. I said “my old friend” in it meaning we’ve known each other a long time. Some people are pretending to be offended by that …… killjoy

Andy Roddick has always been very active on Twitter and often talks about tennis and other topics, including politics. It will be interesting to see his views as we reach the latter stages of the US Open.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee