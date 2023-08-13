Veteran tennis pro Victoria Azarenka hilariously reacted to Jessica Pegula's reaction to a song interrupting a rally during her match against Iga Swiatek at the Canadian Open.

Pegula's semifinal clash against Swiatek in Montreal was briefly interrupted for a very rare reason. During the tie-breaker of the second set, a rally between the two was stopped because of the sudden playing of the iconic song, "Cotton Eye Joe." The chair umpire called for a replay of the point. Pegula, who had already won the first set, and was also ahead by a point in the tie-breaker, had a confused face at the time of the incident.

Pegula later reacted to the video of the incident and shared it on her Twitter profile, and expressed her confusion regarding the same.

"I mean what the," Pegula wrote on Twitter.

Jessica Pegula's reaction

Victoria Azarenka retweeted Pegula's tweet and called the American's reaction, 'iconic.'

"Iconic reaction," Azarenka captioned her tweet.

Victoria Azarenka's tweet

World No. 1 Swiatek eventually won the second set via tie-breakers, but Pegula had the last laugh as she won the deciding set and qualified for the final of the 2023 Canadian Open.

Victoria Azarenka will compete at the Cincinnati Open 2023

Citi Open - Day 3

Victoria Azarenka will next compete at the 2023 Cincinnati Open. The Belarusian will take on Barbora Krejcikova in the first round of the tournament.

Azarenka had earlier played at the Canadian Open in Montreal. The veteran won her first-round match against Magda Linette in Montreal. However, the former World No. 1 withdrew before her second-round match against Sloane Stephens.

The two-time Grand Slam winner turned to social media to reflect on her sudden withdrawal from the tournament

"Dear fans, I am sorry to say, but I have unfortunate news that during my warm up for tonight’s match, I re-injured a lingering injury that I thought was resolved and need to withdraw from the match. Wishing the event all the best success and good luck to Sloane for the rest of the tournament. I love Montreal and I look forward to coming back," Azarenka wrote on Twitter.

Victoria Azarenka is a two-time winner at Cincinnati. She won her maiden title in 2013, beating Serena Williams in the final. The second seed beat the likes of Caroline Wozniakci, Jelena Jankovic, and Williams in the final.

She won her second title in 2020, when she was up against Naomi Osaka in the final. However, the Japanese withdrew before the match, and hence Azarenka was crowned the winner.