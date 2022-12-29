"If you accidentally say something, the sponsors want nothing to do with you"- Tennys Sandgren laments 'political correctness' in tennis

American tennis player Tennys Sandgren revealed that it is difficult for players to speak their minds as they risk losing sponsors if they are not politically correct.

Sandgren is one of the few players on the tour who often expresses their views freely and is not afraid of the ramifications. He openly came out in support of Novak Djokovic when his vaccination status banned him from several tournaments. He even openly criticized a vaccine manufacturer when announcing his withdrawal from the 2022 US Open.

In a recent interview, Sandgren mentioned that if a player says something offensive, the sponsors want nothing to do with that particular player. Speaking to Ubitennis, he said:

"Unfortunately, it's not just in tennis but it's everywhere. If you accidentally say something offensive to someone the sponsors want nothing to do with you because they are trying to sell their products. In the end there are few people who are dissatisfied with the politically correct, the majority of people think about themselves and their lives. However, it is very difficult to live without ever offending anyone because whatever you say you will always find someone who does not share your thoughts and will feel offended."

The former Australian Open quarterfinalist revealed that players tend to be politically correct to protect their livelihood and career. He said:

"It's no fun living by always checking every word that comes out of your mouth. I've heard a top player in the past say that it would be interesting if players exposed themselves more. I smiled because it is clear that it would be nice but at the same time it would be sad if a player fails to earn money through sponsors for certain opinions."

Tennys Sandgren reveals his goal heading into the Australian Open

In the same interview, Sandgren mentioned that he continues to compete even in the off-season as he missed most of the 2022 season because of his physical issues.

The American pointed out that he was preparing to reach the Australian Open qualifiers and eventually the main draw. He said:

"Even though we're at the end of the year, I really want to play because I missed most of the season due to physical problems. At the same time, it was mentally difficult to have all these little injuries that didn't allow me to compete continuously. This week is very important for me because I'm trying to get into the Australian Open qualifiers, I think I need to reach the semifinal or the final but it's tough, every match in tournaments like that is a real struggle."

