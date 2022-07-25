"If Alcaraz is projected to win 20+ Slams by some pundits, then how many is Musetti going to win?"- Tennis fans react to Lorenzo Musetti beating Carlos Alcaraz in Hamburg to lift first ATP Tour title

Lorenzo Musetti created a major upset on Sunday, defeating fan-favorite Carlos Alcaraz to win the 2022 Hamburg European Open and earn his maiden ATP Tour title. The 20-year-old Italian defeated the 19-year-old Spanish star 6-4, 6(6)-7, 6-4 to record his third Top-10 win on the tour.

Despite the loss, Alcaraz only rose in the ATP world rankings, climbing one spot to become the new World No. 5. Since fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal accomplished the same in 2005, he is the youngest player to break into the Top-5.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



On his sixth championship point, the 20-year-old Italian is an ATP title winner



#HamburgOpen What a match and what a moment for Lorenzo Musetti!On his sixth championship point, the 20-year-old Italian is an ATP title winner

Sunday's summit clash was an intense battle that lasted nearly three hours, with the momentum changing back and forth between the two determined fighters. Both players had their chances, especially Lorenzo Musetti, who missed five match points in the second set. Despite the hiccup, he was able to maintain his composure and eventually convert his sixth match point, racking up 26 winners on the night.

Tennis fans from all around the world congratulated the young Italian on Twitter for his display, with some going as far as to call him the best youngster currently competing on the ATP tour.

One fan compared Alcaraz to Musetti, sarcastically wondering if the Italian would go on to win a dizzying number of Grand Slam titles now that he has defeated someone who is predicted by many pundits to win 20 or Grand Slams, and wrote:

"Bravo Musetti!! Musetti beats Alcaraz in a 3 set thriller!! If Alcaraz is projected to win 20+ slams by some pundits then how many is Musetti going to win!!"

Reggie🐺🐊 @Reggie61823972 Bravo Musetti!!



Musetti beats Alcaraz in a 3 set thriller!!



If Alcaraz is projected to win 20+ slams by some pundits then how many is Musetti going to win!!

Another user believed that the Italian had worked hard for his victory, adding that it would significantly enhance his self-confidence and mentality in similar big matches that are sure to come his way in the future, and commented:

"A huge win for Musetti, not many players can lose 5 set points against a Top 5 world ranked player and put that behind them and win the final set. This will do wonders for Musetti confidence and mentality as he has a tendency to get tight in big matches. Delighted for him."

Pavvy G @pavyg



This will do wonders for Musetti confidence and mentality as he has a tendency to get tight in big matches. Delighted for him.



On his sixth championship point, the 20-year-old Italian is an ATP title winner



A huge win for Musetti, not many players can lose 5 set points against a Top 5 world ranked player and put that behind them and win the final set.This will do wonders for Musetti confidence and mentality as he has a tendency to get tight in big matches. Delighted for him.

Another fan felt that Lorenzo Musetti had taken another step in solidifying his reputation among Next Gen stars like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, and tweeted:

"The future of Men’s tennis is something I’m going to quite enjoy. Musetti takes another step in solidifying he deserves to be at least mentioned when it comes to the next Gen of top class players like Alcaraz and Sinner."

StraightTalkSports @StraightTalkSp1 José Morgado @josemorgado Lorenzo Musetti beats Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-4 to win in Hamburg his first career title.



Almost flawless all match vs. a player who missed way too much in important moments.



Good that he did in the 3rd set and not in the 10th game because that double bounce mistake... Lorenzo Musetti beats Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-4 to win in Hamburg his first career title.Almost flawless all match vs. a player who missed way too much in important moments. Good that he did in the 3rd set and not in the 10th game because that double bounce mistake... https://t.co/piJ8KEpT5S The future of Men’s tennis is something I’m going to quite enjoy. Musetti takes another step in solidifying he deserves to be at least mentioned when it comes to the next Gen of top class players like Alcaraz and Sinner twitter.com/josemorgado/st… The future of Men’s tennis is something I’m going to quite enjoy. Musetti takes another step in solidifying he deserves to be at least mentioned when it comes to the next Gen of top class players like Alcaraz and Sinner twitter.com/josemorgado/st…

Here are some more reactions from fans:

Renato Bonanni @multiolistico @TennisTV What a beautiful and intense game! #LorenzoMusetti has finally shown that he can aspire to reach the top ten in the future thanks to his crystalline talent. My congratulations also to Carlitos, exceptional player and champion of far play. I loved their speeches after the game. @TennisTV What a beautiful and intense game! #LorenzoMusetti has finally shown that he can aspire to reach the top ten in the future thanks to his crystalline talent. My congratulations also to Carlitos, exceptional player and champion of far play. I loved their speeches after the game.

Ttue @lovetttle @TennisTV some were too quick with the Carlos hype,when the opponent puts the mindset , he almost looks “normal”. @TennisTV some were too quick with the Carlos hype,when the opponent puts the mindset , he almost looks “normal”.

Ajayi Monell @inspirEDucator



On his sixth championship point, the 20-year-old Italian is an ATP title winner



Good for him. Nice to win your first title and he'll def remember this one!

Rui Azevedo @Rui__Azevedo



On his sixth championship point, the 20-year-old Italian is an ATP title winner



It took him six match points but #Musetti eventually claimed his 1st ATP title in his 1st tour-level final. Was the better player both on offense and defense. Beating such a strong player like #Alcaraz may well provide the shot in the arm that Lorenzo so badly needed #HamburgOpen

Game, Set, Animo! @GameSetAnimo Lorenzo Musetti ! Huge win over Carlos Alcaraz. Hoping this becomes a great rivalry for years to come



On his sixth championship point, the 20-year-old Italian is an ATP title winner



#HamburgOpen What a match and what a moment for Lorenzo Musetti!On his sixth championship point, the 20-year-old Italian is an ATP title winner What a match and what a moment for Lorenzo Musetti!On his sixth championship point, the 20-year-old Italian is an ATP title winner 🏆#HamburgOpen https://t.co/c3CJ9iTNE6 Yaaaassssss congratulations,Lorenzo MusettiHuge win over Carlos Alcaraz. Hoping this becomes a great rivalry for years to come Yaaaassssss congratulations, 🏆Lorenzo Musetti🏆! 👏😍 Huge win over Carlos Alcaraz. Hoping this becomes a great rivalry for years to come 💪 twitter.com/tennistv/statu…

👾 @SevenMillionn



On his sixth championship point, the 20-year-old Italian is an ATP title winner



Lets gooo he needed this to kickstart his career

E N G Y @Zach_England



On his sixth championship point, the 20-year-old Italian is an ATP title winner



Incredible match. Two young studs showing they're up & coming

Nicoló @din1colo



Best talents in tennis right now :



1 - Sinner

2 - Musetti

3 - Alcaraz @josemorgado Musetti and Sinner owns Alcaraz, but i was told by delusional Alcaraz fans that hes the best talent in tennis?Best talents in tennis right now :1 - Sinner2 - Musetti3 - Alcaraz @josemorgado Musetti and Sinner owns Alcaraz, but i was told by delusional Alcaraz fans that hes the best talent in tennis? 😭😭😭Best talents in tennis right now : 1 - Sinner2 - Musetti3 - Alcaraz

Sayan @Tweets_by_Sayan @josemorgado Two massive rivals in juniors. Glad to see finally they are meeting in senior level. Alcaraz had a very fast rise in seniors where musetti took time to adjust but regardless he showed he still can be at the same level. Hoping for more matches between them @josemorgado Two massive rivals in juniors. Glad to see finally they are meeting in senior level. Alcaraz had a very fast rise in seniors where musetti took time to adjust but regardless he showed he still can be at the same level. Hoping for more matches between them

Sgs Vishnu @SgsVishnu @josemorgado Great match from Musetti..Can see this becoming a great rivalry in the future..Aggressive FHs, Great netplay, Superb Srves when Needed..Also his BH held great agnst a 2Handed..Some extraordinary returns n did well in Ad exchanges...Tough loss for Alcaraz, but will learn frm it.. @josemorgado Great match from Musetti..Can see this becoming a great rivalry in the future..Aggressive FHs, Great netplay, Superb Srves when Needed..Also his BH held great agnst a 2Handed..Some extraordinary returns n did well in Ad exchanges...Tough loss for Alcaraz, but will learn frm it..

Shiva Suresh @steveksuresh @josemorgado An impressive performance by the young Musetti. Beating Carlos on clay is not easy. Not too many players win the 3rd set after blowing 3 match points in a 2nd set tiebreaker. Another youngster with a bright future. @josemorgado An impressive performance by the young Musetti. Beating Carlos on clay is not easy. Not too many players win the 3rd set after blowing 3 match points in a 2nd set tiebreaker. Another youngster with a bright future.

Shiva Suresh @steveksuresh @josemorgado An impressive performance by the young Musetti. Beating Carlos on clay is not easy. Not too many players win the 3rd set after blowing 3 match points in a 2nd set tiebreaker. Another youngster with a bright future. @josemorgado An impressive performance by the young Musetti. Beating Carlos on clay is not easy. Not too many players win the 3rd set after blowing 3 match points in a 2nd set tiebreaker. Another youngster with a bright future.

"I will keep running for sure and hopefully keep continuing like this"- Lorenzo Musetti after his maiden title win

Lorenzo Musetti recorded his third Top-10 win on the ATP Tour on Sunday

Speaking at the presentation ceremony after his victory over Carlos Alcaraz, Lorenzo Musetti shared his joy at the result, while also simultaneously applauding his opponent for the fight he put up. The 20-year-old was proud of himself for the way he kept his cool despite losing all those match points in the second set.

"I have no words, it was a rollercoaster until the end," Lorenzo Musetti said. "I had so many match points and Carlos was so good on those match points. I think the key to the match was to keep calm. It was not easy to find the energy to come back. I can’t describe what I’m feeling right now."

Tennis TV @TennisTV

No bags.

Sickness.



It's been a rollercoaster week for Lorenzo Musetti...but champions find a way

The Italian went on to thank his family and team for their continuous support and promised to keep putting in the same hard work and try to rise even further in the coming days.

"I appreciate all the sacrifices my family gave and all the hard work that I put in with my team," Lorenzo Musetti said. "So I will keep running for sure and hopefully keep continuing like this."

