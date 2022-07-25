"If Alcaraz is projected to win 20+ Slams by some pundits, then how many is Musetti going to win?"- Tennis fans react to Lorenzo Musetti beating Carlos Alcaraz in Hamburg to lift first ATP Tour title

Lorenzo Musetti created a major upset on Sunday, defeating fan-favorite Carlos Alcaraz to win the 2022 Hamburg European Open and earn his maiden ATP Tour title. The 20-year-old Italian defeated the 19-year-old Spanish star 6-4, 6(6)-7, 6-4 to record his third Top-10 win on the tour.
Despite the loss, Alcaraz only rose in the ATP world rankings, climbing one spot to become the new World No. 5. Since fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal accomplished the same in 2005, he is the youngest player to break into the Top-5.
Sunday's summit clash was an intense battle that lasted nearly three hours, with the momentum changing back and forth between the two determined fighters. Both players had their chances, especially Lorenzo Musetti, who missed five match points in the second set. Despite the hiccup, he was able to maintain his composure and eventually convert his sixth match point, racking up 26 winners on the night.
Tennis fans from all around the world congratulated the young Italian on Twitter for his display, with some going as far as to call him the best youngster currently competing on the ATP tour.
One fan compared Alcaraz to Musetti, sarcastically wondering if the Italian would go on to win a dizzying number of Grand Slam titles now that he has defeated someone who is predicted by many pundits to win 20 or Grand Slams, and wrote:
"Bravo Musetti!! Musetti beats Alcaraz in a 3 set thriller!! If Alcaraz is projected to win 20+ slams by some pundits then how many is Musetti going to win!!"
Another user believed that the Italian had worked hard for his victory, adding that it would significantly enhance his self-confidence and mentality in similar big matches that are sure to come his way in the future, and commented:
"A huge win for Musetti, not many players can lose 5 set points against a Top 5 world ranked player and put that behind them and win the final set. This will do wonders for Musetti confidence and mentality as he has a tendency to get tight in big matches. Delighted for him."
Another fan felt that Lorenzo Musetti had taken another step in solidifying his reputation among Next Gen stars like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, and tweeted:
"The future of Men’s tennis is something I’m going to quite enjoy. Musetti takes another step in solidifying he deserves to be at least mentioned when it comes to the next Gen of top class players like Alcaraz and Sinner."
Here are some more reactions from fans:
"I will keep running for sure and hopefully keep continuing like this"- Lorenzo Musetti after his maiden title win
Speaking at the presentation ceremony after his victory over Carlos Alcaraz, Lorenzo Musetti shared his joy at the result, while also simultaneously applauding his opponent for the fight he put up. The 20-year-old was proud of himself for the way he kept his cool despite losing all those match points in the second set.
"I have no words, it was a rollercoaster until the end," Lorenzo Musetti said. "I had so many match points and Carlos was so good on those match points. I think the key to the match was to keep calm. It was not easy to find the energy to come back. I can’t describe what I’m feeling right now."
The Italian went on to thank his family and team for their continuous support and promised to keep putting in the same hard work and try to rise even further in the coming days.
"I appreciate all the sacrifices my family gave and all the hard work that I put in with my team," Lorenzo Musetti said. "So I will keep running for sure and hopefully keep continuing like this."