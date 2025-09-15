"If Andre Agassi picked me, I’ll be ready" - Joao Fonseca sends warning to Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev as he gears up for Laver Cup debut

Joao Fonseca will be competing for Andre Agassi’s Team World at the Laver Cup later this month. As the youngster gears up to make his debut at the event, he recently sent a warning to the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev.

Fonseca is one of the brightest tennis stars of Brazil at the moment. The 18-year-old shot to fame last year, when he clinched the title at the 2024 Lexington Challenger. Since then, he has gone on to win the 2025 Canberra Tennis International, 2025 Arizona Tennis Classic. He has also made appearances at all four Grand Slams in 2025, and is currently enjoying a career high rank of No.42.

As he gears up for the upcoming Laver Cup, Joao Fonseca recently fired a warning for Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev and more, telling lavercup.com,

“I love playing with the best. Carlos [Alcaraz] or Sascha [Zverev] would be super. If Andre picked me for anyone, I’ll be ready. I’m going to bring a great vibe and hopefully, great tennis that will help them to take this trophy.

Fonseca is yet to play Alcaraz or Zverev in his career. However, the youngster has toppled the likes of Andrey Rublev earlier this year, and is certainly capable of pulling off an upset.

Joao Fonseca leads Brazil to Davis Cup victory over Greece

Fonseca at the 2025 US Open (Image Source: Getty)

Joao Fonseca was most recently in action at the Davis Cup, as Brazil took on Greece for their World Group I tie on September 13 & 14. Fonseca was in action for two singles matches and played a major role in Brazil’s victory.

The youngster first took on Stefanos Sakellaridis, beating the World No. 286 7-5, 6-3. After this, Fonseca went up against Stefanos Tsitsipas, and defied expectations to clinch a hard-fought 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 victory over the World No.27.

Reflecting on this victory, Fonseca said,

“In Brazil we say ‘when we are Brazilian we never give up,’ and when you’re playing for your country, you cannot not believe. I wanna thank my team for supporting me to the end. I was just looking at them and the support each point. I knew he’d be nervous. He’s in Greece, he’s losing 1-2 in the tie. He’s more nervous. I just played my game. I’m very happy to win this match.”

Outside of Joao Fonseca, the Brazillian doubles duo of Rafael Matos and Marcelo Melo notched a win in their encounter against Aristotelis Thanos and Petroa Tsitsipas to ensure a victory for Brazil.

