"If anyone understands anything about the effects of war, its Novak Djokovic; it will be a travesty if he of all people is not at this event!" - Tennis fans react to US Open's charity event to help Ukraine

Novak Djokovic looks set to miss another event in the US ahead of the US Open, albeit being an exhibition event. The US Open announced that the likes of Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, and Carlos Alcaraz, among others, will play an exhibition event in the week before the Grand Slam tournament, with the proceeds of the event going towards the war-affected people in Ukraine.

Tennis fans expressed their thoughts on the charity event that will feature some of the biggest stars in the sport. While many were excited by the great line-up, Djokovic's fans once again urged the relevant authorities to let him into the country to play the US Open.

The likes of Taylor Fritz, Felix Auger-Aliassime, John McEnroe, Leylah Fernandez, Jessica Pegula, and Victoria Azarenka will also be part of the charity event, where all players involved will play a series of singles and mixed doubles matches.

As the event is being held with the sole purpose of helping those affected by the Russia-Ukraine war, a fan opined that Djokovic should be present for such an event, given the fact that he has himself been through a similar situation in the past.

"If anyone understands anything about the effects of war, its THIS guy Novak Djokovic!!! He is trying to bring PEACE to so many in the Balkans by uniting & spreading love without boundaries! It will be a travesty if he of all people is not at this event!" said a post on Twitter.

Kristina @KrisSekMNT



He is trying to bring PEACE to so many in the Balkans by uniting & spreading love without boundaries!



It will be a travesty if he of all people is not at this event!



"If anyone understands anything about the effects of war, its THIS guy @DjokerNole !!! He is trying to bring PEACE to so many in the Balkans by uniting & spreading love without boundaries! It will be a travesty if he of all people is not at this event! #LetNovakPlay @usta @usopen"

Kiza @ZGocic



The event will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 24th during US Open Fan Week.



"You are missing the very important one @DjokerNole . #letnovakplay"

Meanwhile, another fan feels that the Ukrainian players themselves should have been part of the event.

Here are a few more reactions to the announcement of the charity event to be held before this year's US Open:

Lizzie @black_wolf_19



The event will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 24th during US Open Fan Week.



"Mixed doubles? Rafa and Iga team up?"

eni @leylahosaka



The event will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 24th during US Open Fan Week.



"rafa leylah iga coco felix carlitos… THE LINEUP"

JB @JBnyc99 @tonythetigger1



"He could have gotten the vaccine and then donated his time for peace. Clearly, he doesn't want peace."

The event will be held under the Tennis Plays for Peace program, which has already been established. Spectators can buy tickets, priced at $25 and $50, and all proceeds will go to GlobalGiving, a non-profit organization which is running a Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund. The proceeds will be used to help affected communities in Ukraine as well as those in nearby regions where Ukrainian refugees are residing.

Novak Djokovic continues to train ahead of 2022 US Open

2021 US Open - Day 14

Novak Djokovic's US Open participation was recently provided a lifeline after US representative Claudia Tenney wrote a letter addressing the US government and US Secretary of State to provide Djokovic with a National Interest Exemption to enter the country and play in the US Open.

Meanwhile, the Serb has been spending some time in Montenegro since his Wimbledon victory and has been training on hard courts at an academy there.

The Serb missed the ongoing Canadian Open as Canada is following the same vaccine rules that currently deny him entry into the US. He is currently ranked No. 6 in the ATP rankings and is likely to fall further if he eventually does not play in the US Open. He will miss the Cincinnati Open next week if he is not granted an exemption in time for the ATP Masters 1000 event.

The Serb reached last year's final at the New York Grand Slam, where his bid for a Calendar Grand Slam was ended by Daniil Medvedev.

