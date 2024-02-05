Andy Murray took a sarcastic swipe at Piers Morgan after the English television personality criticized Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

Morgan, an Arsenal loyalist, slammed Arteta for his substitution choices during the north London club's Premier League match against Liverpool on Sunday (February 4). The match was a crucial one for Arsenal, as it gave them the chance to close the gap to Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

Playing at home, Arsenal were clinical and won the match 3-1. Bukayo Saka scored Arsenal's first goal, but Liverpool equalized during first-half stoppage time courtesy of a Gabriel Magalhaes own goal. However, in the second half, Liverpool had no answers as Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard sealed the deal for Arsenal.

Arteta decided to replace the impressive Martinelli with Trossard in the 74th minute, and this decision irked Morgan. According to the journalist, Arteta should have taken off Kai Havertz instead, who was arguably subpar on the day for Arsenal.

"Why on earth would Arteta take off the best player on the pitch, Martinelli, and keep the on the worst player, Havertz? Ridiculous."

Morgan's opinion didn't go down too well with British tennis legend Murray, who is also an Arsenal fan. The former World No. 1 responded to Morgan in a sarcastic tone:

"God if only Arsenal would do the right thing and hire you as manager"

While Havertz played a role in getting Ibrahima Konate sent off in the 88th minute, Trossard netted in second-half stoppage time. Courtesy of the win, Arsenal now trail league leaders Liverpool by just two points after 23 matches.

Andy Murray's brave decision to continue playing tennis despite raging criticism

Andy Murray has never been one to shy away from voicing his opinion, and he did just that a few days ago after calls for his retirement grew louder from tennis fans. The calls came after Murray's abject first-round loss to Frenchman Benoit Paire at the Open Sud de France.

While Murray won the first set 6-2 quite convincingly, Paire came roaring back and took the following two sets 7-6(5), 6-3. A wave of criticism ensued, and a BBC article caught Murray's attention.

Murray held his own and made his feelings on the matter clear. He tweeted:

"I'm in a terrible moment right now I'll give you that. Most people would quit and give up in my situation right now. But I'm not most people and my mind works differently. I won't quit."

Murray's stance also received fervent backing from some of the tennis world's most prominent names. For instance, Andy Roddick, the former American tennis player, backed Murray and lashed out at the reporter who drafted the article.

"This is such a dumb, thirsty article. Can't take a legacy away. Accomplishment lives forever."

James Blake, another retired American player, and Rennae Stubbs, Australian former player and Serena Williams' ex-coach, also stood by the 36-year-old.