Coco Gauff shuts down claims she was distracted by Aryna Sabalenka's grunts in Australian Open SF loss

Coco Gauff has denied being distracted by Aryna Sabalenka's grunts during rallies in their 2024 Australian Open semifinal.

Gauff's campaign in Melbourne ended on Thursday, January 25, as she suffered her third defeat against Sabalenka. She lost 6-7 (2), 4-6 in the duel that lasted for an hour and 42 minutes under a closed roof at Rod Laver Arena. However, she continues to hold a slim 4-3 lead over the Belarusian in their head-to-head.

Sabalenka was at her usual best on Thursday as she hammered a total of 33 winners, which were often accompanied by her signature grunts. After the match, Gauff was asked whether the grunting had ever unsettled her during a duel.

"It didn't bother me. I don't get how it can bother someone. But yeah, it doesn't bother me because it's consistent. If she [Aryna Sabalenka] did it extended on certain balls, then I would be like, 'Okay, it's ridiculous.' No, I think that's just her. It's fine. There have been other grunters in the past. It doesn't bother me," the American said during her press conference.

The teen further added that she has gotten used to the cries.

"I mean, I played her a lot, so I can't sit here and say that the grunt is distracting. I don't even know, it's like the fifth time we have played. No, I don't think so. I don't notice, you know, when -- I feel like at least with her it's consistent, so it doesn't bother me," she said.

Coco Gauff: "I don't think it's a tactic or anything, I think that's just how Aryna Sabalenka plays tennis"

During the press conference at the Australian Open, Coco Gauff claimed that she has previously faced a player who tried to use grunts with the intention of throwing her off during key moments.

"I mean, I've played a player in the past where the grunt wasn't consistent where they would grunt longer on purpose on 30-All or deuce point. If it's consistent, I can't really say anything about it," she said.

With Aryna Sabalenka, however, Gauff feels that it's natural and not tactical.

"I don't think you're supposed to grunt while the person is hitting. Like I said, I didn't notice it. When you playing her, you know that's what she's going to do. I don't think it's a tactic or anything, I think that's just how she [Aryna Sabalenka] plays tennis," Coco Gauff added.