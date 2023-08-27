Tennis fans were amused after seeing Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek do a chest bump during the Arthur Ashe Kids' Day event at the US Open.

Alcaraz and Swiatek are set to defend their titles at the US Open beginning Monday, August 28. The duo have been drawn in the tournament as top seeds in their respective categories. Alcaraz will face Dominik Koepfer in his opener and Swiatek is up against Rebecca Peterson in the first round at Flushing Meadows.

Ahead of the tournament, the World No. 1s joined forces with members of YouTube sensation Dude Perfect in a match played with the skills of a soccer player and rules of tennis at the Kids' Day event in New York.

Tennis fans online were happy to see the heavyweights compete and enjoy each other's company on the court. A fan wrote:

"These two together are amazing."

Expand Tweet

Another user jokingly wrote:

"They have so much chemistry."

Expand Tweet

One fan, meanwhile, wondered what would happen if Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek developed a bond on the tour.

"And if they become the besties on tour then what," the fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Another fan tweeted:

"kids on kids day."

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Carlos Alcaraz is a phenomenon" - 2022 US Open champion Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek during a press conference

Incidentally, Iga Swiatek had praised Carlos Alcaraz for his performance in the Wimbledon Championships final against 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic.

She was impressed with Alcaraz's fighting spirit and maturity while playing the final against one of the most successful grasscourt players. In an interview with Onet Przeglad Sportoway, she said:

"I was impressed with how Alcaraz pulled himself together after the first set, where he seemed very stressed and it was evident that he couldn't play his tennis, that Novak was dominating the court."

"The way he came back in the final shows a lot of maturity. Despite his young age, he already has a lot of experience and knows how to get out of trouble," she added.

The 22-year-old, however, denied any similarities between Carlos Alcaraz's style of play and hers.

"Sure, it's always been known. The best played great on all surfaces. The truth is that Alcaraz's style is a bit different from mine, because he goes to the net a lot, he plays more in combination: shortcut, slide," Swiatek said.

She further opined that the ATP No. 1 possesses the ability to play effectively on grass while she keeps improving every day.

"I started learning it a bit later, so I think my process is moving forward. Every year I feel better and better on the grass. I'd say he [Carlos Alcaraz] has the game for both surfaces. Also under hard. He's a phenomenon in a way, as Novak said at the press conference," Iga Swiatek added.