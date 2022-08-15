"If only clay existed, no one would have ever heard of Kyrgios" - Tennis fans recall Nick Kyrgios' hardcourt dig at Pablo Carreno Busta after the Spaniard's 2022 Canadian Open triumph

An old comment from Nick Kyrgios became a talking point on social media after Pablo Carreno Busta sealed his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title at the 2022 Canadian Open on Sunday. Carreno Busta stunned 8th seed Hubert Hurkacz to register a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 win and clinch the hardcourt Masters title.

A couple of years ago, Kyrgios had suggested that Carreno Busta was just a clay specialist and said that the former Top 10 player wouldn't even be close to the Top 50 in the ATP rankings without claycourt tournaments. The comment caused a rift between the two players that is still ongoing.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



Carreño Busta on hard courts, now

M1000 : 1

Slam semis: 2



Kyrgios on hard courts, now

M1000 : 0

Slam semis: 0



Karma 📸 Nick Kyrgios, about Pablo Carreño Busta, September 2020.Carreño Busta on hard courts, nowM1000: 1Slam semis: 2Kyrgios on hard courts, nowM1000: 0Slam semis: 0Karma 📸 Nick Kyrgios, about Pablo Carreño Busta, September 2020.Carreño Busta on hard courts, now M1000 🏆: 1 Slam semis: 2Kyrgios on hard courts, now M1000 🏆: 0 Slam semis: 0Karma 😬 https://t.co/jxRGi6e1cZ

Carreno Busta won this year's Canadian Open title after winning a bronze medal at last year's Tokyo Olympics, which were also played on hardcourts. The Spaniard defeated Novak Djokovic in the Olympic bronze medal match.

Tennis fans recalled Kyrgios' old dig after the Spaniard won his biggest ATP title to date. One fan said that, on similar lines, Kyrgios himself would never have been successful if tennis was played only on claycourts, given the Australian player's record on the surface.

"If only clay existed, no one would have ever heard of Kyrgios," said a post on Twitter.

Sean @SeaninCT @WeAreTennis If only clay existed, no one would have ever heard of Kyrgios. @WeAreTennis If only clay existed, no one would have ever heard of Kyrgios.

GJD @GazJD7 @WeAreTennis I'm pretty sure he said this about Casper Ruud and not PCB. PCBs best surface has always been hard court. @WeAreTennis I'm pretty sure he said this about Casper Ruud and not PCB. PCBs best surface has always been hard court.

Carreno Busta has reached two Grand Slam semifinals - both on the hardcourts at the US Open - in 2017 and 2020. At the Olympics, he defeated Marin Cilic and Daniil Medvedev besides Djokovic en route to the medal.

"Doesn’t even make sense cause hard courts are his best surface," wrote another fan on Kyrgios' comment.

RicoG @AmazingRico87 @WeAreTennis Doesn’t even make sense cause hard courts are his best surface @WeAreTennis Doesn’t even make sense cause hard courts are his best surface

Here are a few more reactions from fans to Nick Kyrgios' old dig at Pablo Carreno Busta:

chris. @IyereKristoffer

Is there a trophy for it I'm missing or something??? We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



Carreño Busta on hard courts, now

M1000 : 1

Slam semis: 2



Kyrgios on hard courts, now

M1000 : 0

Slam semis: 0



Karma 📸 Nick Kyrgios, about Pablo Carreño Busta, September 2020.Carreño Busta on hard courts, nowM1000: 1Slam semis: 2Kyrgios on hard courts, nowM1000: 0Slam semis: 0Karma 📸 Nick Kyrgios, about Pablo Carreño Busta, September 2020.Carreño Busta on hard courts, now M1000 🏆: 1 Slam semis: 2Kyrgios on hard courts, now M1000 🏆: 0 Slam semis: 0Karma 😬 https://t.co/jxRGi6e1cZ I do not like Nick but what kind of stat is "slam semis"?????????Is there a trophy for it I'm missing or something??? twitter.com/WeAreTennis/st… I do not like Nick but what kind of stat is "slam semis"?????????Is there a trophy for it I'm missing or something??? twitter.com/WeAreTennis/st…

bestees.au @Besteesau @WeAreTennis There is nothing karma about it... People find motivation from all different corners... Who knows that comment was a turning point for PCB @WeAreTennis There is nothing karma about it... People find motivation from all different corners... Who knows that comment was a turning point for PCB

Sayan @Tweets_by_Sayan @WeAreTennis Olympic bronze on HC beating arguably the best HC player of all time. @WeAreTennis Olympic bronze on HC beating arguably the best HC player of all time.

biscuit @biscuit09692038 @WeAreTennis Same happened with Ruud. Once Kyrgios bashes you, your road to glory starts @WeAreTennis Same happened with Ruud. Once Kyrgios bashes you, your road to glory starts

"Our head to head is a laugh" - Nick Kyrgios reacts after Pablo Carreno Busta wins Canadian Open

Citi Open - Day 9

While tennis fans recalled previous comments by Nick Kyrgios, the Australian player himself reacted in light of Pablo Carreno Busta's Canadian Open win. Kyrgios expressed that he is not worried at all as he still holds a superior head-to-head record against the Spaniard.

"Nah I’m good, our head to head is a laugh," Kyrgios said, reacting to the tweet that reminded fans of his old comment.

The Australian has won all three matches played against Carreno Busta on the ATP tour. His latest victory came in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Halle Open. Meanwhile, at the 2022 Canadian Open, Kyrgios lost to Hurkacz in the quarterfinals after defeating Medvedev in the second round.

Both Kyrgios and Carreno Busta will now turn their focus towards the Cincinnati Open. While the former will open his campaign against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, the latter will face Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh