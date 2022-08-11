"If he continues like this, he's going to be top-15, top-10 player, he's going to be seeded; you're going to get him maybe 1 round later"- Daniil Medvedev on Nick Kyrgios after 2R loss at Canadian Open

World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev succumbed to Nick Kyrgios in the second round of the Canadian Open on Wednesday. The Aussie is quickly shaping up to become one of the most in-form players on the tour currently, reaching the final of Wimbledon and had a dream week at the Citi Open in Washington DC, winning both singles and doubles titles.

In his press conference following his loss in Montreal, Medvedev stated that Kyrgios could become a top-10 player if he continues to play as well as he is right now.

"If he continues like this, he's going to be a top-15, top-10 player. He's going to be seeded. You're going to get him maybe one round later." said Medvedev.

His 2nd career win against a world #1. Nick Kyrgios still on a roll, wins an 8th consecutive match, beating #1 Daniil Medvedev 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-2 to reach the last 16 in Montreal.

Kyrgios will next face Alex de Minaur in the last 16 of the Canadian Open, while Medvedev will now prepare for the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati next week.

"Look, when you lose, you're never happy, you never feel confident"- Daniil Medvedev after losing in 1R in Montreal

Daniil Medvedev had just won his first title of the season last week in Los Cabos. He had momentum on his side as he defeated Kyrgios at the Australian Open as well earlier in the year.

In his press conference after the loss, the Russian mentioned that losing is never easy and that it affects one's confidence.

"At this moment it's tough. I just lost. Look, when you lose, you're never happy, you never feel confident. For sure, the next two or three days going to be not easy coming back to practice knowing that everybody is still playing in Montreal, fighting for a thousand points, for a Masters winner title. It's not easy." said the World No.1.

Medvedev added that he is staying hopeful heading into the rest of the US Open swing. He is now focusing on playing and winning in Cincinnati and New York over the next couple of weeks.

"I hope to play well in Cincinnati. I hope to play well in the US Open. When I say 'well', it's to try to be the winner. But there are a lot of guys like, guys like Nick, like Carlos, who lost today, but can win Cincinnati, the US Open. Stefanos. Maybe Sascha is coming back for US Open. Rafa and, Novak, we don't know what's happening. A lot of good guys." said Daniil Medvedev.

He reiterated that he wants to showcase his best tennis before he prepares to defend his title in New York later in the month.

"I want to show my best tennis, which today I was close but I didn't show my best. I want to try to show my best tennis in the next tournaments, try to do better than here." said Daniil Medvedev.

