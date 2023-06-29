"If you ever need anything, I’m here" - Caroline Wozniacki reveals Serena Williams' influence in her comeback journey

Former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki has announced her return to competitive tennis, with the Canadian Open in August being the stage for her comeback. She opened up more about her decision in an exclusive write-up for Vogue magazine.

Wozniacki's last match was at the 2020 Australian Open, falling in the third round to Ons Jabeur. One of her primary reasons for retiring was the need to focus on her family life. Since hanging up her racquet, she's had two children with husband David Lee.

Wozniacki recently starting practicing again and after talking things through with her family, she also had a chat with fellow tennis superstar Serena Williams. The two got together for dinner, with the 23-time Major champion promising to be by Wozniacki's side if she needs anything.

"Wow—good for you. I’m going to cheer you on every step of the way, and if you ever need anything, I’m here.” - Wozniacki on Williams' words of support

Wozniacki also mused about Williams' retirement and legacy, emphasizing the American's own comeback following the birth of her daughter Olympia.

"I think that Serena doesn’t get nearly enough credit for getting to so many Grand Slam finals after having Olympia. Her retirement will always be bittersweet, both for me and for so many other players, because she’s meant so much to women’s tennis.

She paved the way for so many of us—she showed us that anything is possible. As women, I think we need to be strong, to stand up for what we believe in and not be afraid to say I can be the best at something" - Wozniacki on Williams' impact

Caroline Wozniacki hoping to inspire more women to pursue their passions with her comeback

Caroline Wozniacki at the 2018 Australian Open.

One of the reasons why Caroline Wozniacki is making a comeback is to inspire more women to pursue their own dreams. Many women give up on their aspirations to prioritize their family, but the Dane is hoping to strike a change.

"I’ve talked with a lot of women who gave up on their own dreams because they wanted to be with their families, but somewhere deep down they have this yearning to do something they’re passionate about. I want to show those women that maybe there’s a way." - Wozniacki said.

Wozniacki was quick to acknowledge that she's privileged than most people, but she still wants to prove to the world at large that women can indeed have it all.

"It’s certainly not easy to find the right balance—and I’m so lucky to have a supportive husband and supportive parents, and the help of a nanny—but I think it’s possible. I want to prove that to myself and to those women.

You can have both: You can be thrilled with your family and with everything at home and still have a career—and be great at it." - Wozniacki added.

As mentioned earlier, Caroline Wozniacki will return to action at the Canadian Open. She then plans on competing in the US Open and also has her sights set on next year's Olympics in Paris.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas

Poll : 0 votes