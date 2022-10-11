"If you feel anxious, stressed or depressed, talk to someone, get help" - Chris Evert urges fans to take better care of themselves on World Mental Health Day

October 10th is annually observed as World Mental Health Day and tennis legend Chris Evert took to Twitter to urge her fans to attend to their emotional and psychological needs.

The now-retired right-handed counterpuncher is one of the greatest players tennis has ever seen. The six-time US Open Champion was very dominant in the late '70s and early '80s, but the former World No. 1's life has looked different since. After her retirement, the 18-time Grand Slam Champion established the 'Evert Tennis Academy' in collaboration with her brother and has worked as a commentator for several years.

The American former World No. 1 has been vocal about the mental health challenges faced by tennis players on and off the court. In February, Alexander Zverev was disqualified from the ATP 500 Mexican Open as a result of his irate outburst that ended with him smashing his racquet on the umpire's chair multiple times.

Chris Evert was one of the first to talk about tennis's mental toll on players' minds. She highlighted the sharp rise in such incidences in court and how they are directly linked to poor emotional well-being. Evert encouraged people to seek help if they're "anxious, stressed or depressed" on the occasion of world mental health day.

"Anxiety disorders are the top mental disorders in the country. If you feel anxious, stressed or depressed, talk to someone, get help, you’re not alone," Evert said.

Chris Evert hails Iga Swiatek's decision to donate Ostrava Open prize money to Mental health charity

From L to R - Paula Badosa, Chris Evert and Iga Swiatek at the 2021 WTA Finals - Day 6

Chris Evert praised reigning World No. 1 Iga Swiatek's gesture aimed at raising mental health awareness. The WTA Ostrava Open's runner-up announced on the eve of world mental health day that she will be donating her prize money to a Polish mental health charity. Iga Swiatek was defeated by Barbora Krejcikova 7-5 6-7(4) 6-3. Prior to this tournament, she had won the 2022 US Open.

On the same occasion last year, the World No. 1 highlighted the importance of mental well-being. Just like this year, in 2021 too, Swiatek donated her prize money from the Indian Wells Open for a mental health charitable cause.

Chris Evert celebrated Iga Swiatek's decision to donate her prize money and thanked her for taking up the initiative by retweeting a post by Eurosport highlighting the Pole's gesture.

"Thank you, Iga Swiatek," Evert tweeted.

